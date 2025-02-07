Forget baking soda — I cleaned my stainless steel with this food item

Be it pots and pans or stainless steel appliances, we all love that new gleam that seems to make our kitchen sparkle. And so it’s always unsightly when their shine is ruined by smudges, marks or fingerprints.

No matter how often I’d clean my stainless steel items with every cleaner imaginable, I just couldn’t seem to get that same ‘polished’ shine again. Not even my trusted baking soda solution was giving me the results that I wanted. That was until I came across this clever hack online about one surprising food item that could save the day.

A game-changer

Olive oil and stainless steel steamer (Image credit: Future)

Now, we all know about the health benefits of olive oil, but according to cleaning experts, olive oil is a great stainless steel polisher and can quickly buff away unsightly marks.

Admittedly, I was skeptical about using my expensive oil as a cleaning product. Plus, I worried that it would potentially add to the smudges, making my steel look worse. However, since I had run out of other options, I decided to put it to the test. Here’s what happened.

How I cleaned stainless steel with olive oil

First, I ensured my stainless steel vegetable steamer was clean and food-stain free before applying oil.

Next, I poured one drop of olive oil onto a clean, dry microfiber cloth before wiping away any smudges or marks on the surface.

Olive oil drop on blue cloth (Image credit: Future)

As I was wiping in circular motions for a few seconds, I was surprised to see the stubborn watermarks had disappeared. More importantly, I was left with an eye-catching shine that looked as good as new. You don’t need to wash off with a damp cloth, but can dry any excess oil with a paper towel or cloth. I was impressed with the results, and couldn’t wait to try it on my other stainless steel pots and pans.

If in doubt however, always check the manufacturers guidance before generally cleaning your stainless steel appliances.

Cleaning stainless steel with olive oil on blue cloth (Image credit: Future)

Why is olive oil good for cleaning stainless steel?

Stainless steel appliance and two pots on hob (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The idea is that the components of the oil leaves a protective film over stainless steel, leaving it smudge-free. What’s more, this will keep your appliances shiny for longer. And if you don’t have olive oil (or rather save it for your tasty salads!), baby oil is just as effective at buffing stainless steel.

Alternative methods include adding a teaspoon of dish soap to a quart of water to create a soapy solution. Or, add distilled white vinegar to an empty spray bottle and apply directly onto your stainless steel surface. This will eliminate any marks or stains, before rinsing and wiping away the vinegar with a clean cloth.