Apple AirTags just got a major price drop on Amazon — snag a 4-pack for just $69

Apple's useful AirTag trackers have just been on the receiving end of a notable price cut, with a four-pack dropping to $69 at Amazon. That's $30 off these consistently highly-rated trackers, meaning each one costs just over $17.

These compact trackers have become essential tools for keeping track of belongings. Whether slipped into a wallet, attached to keys, or tucked into luggage, AirTags offer peace of mind that's hard to match.

Apple AirTags: was $99 now $69 at Amazon Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Every day, countless people waste time searching for misplaced items — from keys to bags to parked cars. Having an AirTag attached to your essentials can turn a potentially stressful hunt into a quick and simple recovery. At this price point, the convenience far outweighs the cost.

Since we're now into a new year, it's a perfect time to get organized. Whether you're planning travels or just want to keep better track of your daily essentials, having multiple AirTags lets you cover all your bases.

At $17.25 per tracker, you're getting Apple's tracking technology at a seriously affordable price.

(Image credit: Apple)

While AirTags do require an iPhone to work, they integrate seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem. Features like Precision Finding, which shows exact distance and direction to your lost item, remain unmatched by rivals.

For Apple users looking to start 2025 more organized, this Apple AirTags 4-pack deal offers excellent value — so I recommend grabbing them before they sell out.