You can play 2 of the best Star Wars games for free this weekend — here's how

Star Wars Day is just around the corner, and to celebrate this annual event, Xbox and Switch players get access to some free game trials. With there being so many Star Wars deals on toys, posters, and clothing floating around, some amazing offers on video games often get lost, but I’m here to bring some great deals to your table. Of course, this means you can get stuck in just in time for the weekend celebrations.

As of today, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Knights of the Old Republic will be free to play for a limited time. You’ll be able to play Jedi Survivor for a maximum of five hours as part of the Star Wars celebrations, which will end on Sunday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The KOTOR free sample has only been announced for Europe so far, and you can play the full game for free until Thursday, May 9.

Just to note, all Xbox players can play Jedi Survivor while Knights of the Old Republic will be available via Nintendo Switch Online. Xbox currently has a long-running Free Play Days promotion for all Game Pass Core and Ultimate members.

How to play the free trial for Jedi Survivor

This weekend, all Xbox players can try Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with a 5-hour trial.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an action adventure game that takes place five years after the first game, Fallen Order. It follows Cal Kestis on his journey to find a safe location hidden away from the Galactic Empire. He and his friends must take a stand against those who submit themselves to the dark side, but running from such an extensive, evil force is going to be more challenging than ever.

To play the free five-hour trial, go to the Microsoft Store on your Xbox. You must be signed in to your Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership account. Click on the subscriptions tab in the store and find the Free Play SDays collection, which is where Jedi Survivor will be waiting for you.

In addition to Jedi Survivor, you can also try Headbangers: Rhythm Royale this weekend if you have a Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership. Yes, this game is as funny as it sounds, since you and 29 other people play as pigeons competing against one another. Immerse yourself in musical minigames, fight other pigeons with powerups, and collect crumbs to personalize your pigeon.

How to play the free trial for Knights of the Old Republic

Harness the power of the Force in the RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Trial! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can play the full game for free now: https://t.co/qDJLUfAqLb pic.twitter.com/LbXwpYe28UMay 3, 2024

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic takes place almost 4000 years after the Galactic Empire was created. Iconic villain Darth Malek has unleashed a Sith battle fleet against the Republic. You, as a Jedi, must search the galaxy and travel to distinct planets to defeat Malak once and for all.

To download this game on your Switch, you must have an active NSO subscription to see the offer. Locate the game on the Nintendo eShop and download it for free.

Don’t miss out on these free samples of some of the best Star Wars games. Having five hours to experiment with Jedi Survivor is enough time to truly get stuck in. Here at Tom’s Guide, we believe this game is a lot of fun and it can encourage you to become a better gamer .

Knights of the Old Republic is just something you have to try if you own a Nintendo Switch. Although it came out over twenty years ago, it still holds up. The story is compelling enough to keep you hooked, even if the gameplay is now a bit dated.

If you’re excited about Star Wars Day, you can check out what shows to watch and which to skip this weekend . We also have a guide on how to watch the Star Wars movies in order when arrange your at-home marathon. And of course, May the 4th be with you.