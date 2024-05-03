Amazon Prime is giving away the best Tomb Raider game for free — here’s how to claim it now

Prime Gaming is one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits . The Amazon Prime perk gives subscribers access to a treasure trove of gaming goodies, including a rotating selection of free games, and the lineup has just been refreshed for May 2024.

Starting today (May 3), Amazon Prime subscribers can get a free copy of Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition on PC (redeemed via GOG). This epic freebie is available through June 5, and to claim your copy just head to the Prime Gaming hub , visit the “Games” section, select Tomb Raider and then follow the on-screen instructions to download and start playing your brand new game.

Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition (PC): FREE @ Amazon

Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition on PC thanks to Prime Gaming. This 2013 reboot of the beloved franchise, starts a new era for Laura Croft and tells a compelling origin story. Marooned on a mysterious island, Laura is forced to develop essential survival skills to face the most challenges in her way. With blockbuster production values, this is the best Tomb Raider ever.

If getting an excellent Tomb Raider game for free wasn’t enough, Prime Gaming is also giving away LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars , which is an often overlooked title in the popular family-friendly franchise. Plus, there’s still time to claim the best picks from April’s selection of freebies including Chivalry 2 and Fallout 76 , perfect if you’ve just watched “Fallout” on Prime Video.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you already have access to Prime Gaming included with your subscription. Be sure to check the platform regularly so you never miss out. It’s also worth noting that once claimed, these free games are yours to keep. So grab them today, even if you don’t have time to play right now, you can always circle back later.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Why you should play Tomb Raider on Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

Released in 2013, and pitched as a reboot of the classic franchise, Tomb Raider tells the origin story of Laura Croft and sees the intrepid adventurer trapped on a mysterious island. Not yet the experienced explorer she would become, Lara is tested by this ordeal and must develop crucial survival skills to recuse her friends and escape a sinister cult.

The game takes clear inspiration from the Uncharted franchise (which was itself inspired by the original Tomb Raider games) with loads of blockbuster action sequences and a focus on third-person shooting combat and relatively simple but enjoyable platforming. Exploration is another key pillar as Lara can scavenge for resources that can be used to craft upgrades and gear in semi-open levels.

This 2013 spin on Tomb Raider feels like playing a big-budget blockbuster movie. It’s bursting with memorable moments and high-stakes cinematic set pieces that will have your adrenaline levels spiking. The story is a little mundane (And has been criticized for its characterization of Lara), but the gameplay is well-crafted, and the pacing is almost perfect.

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics/Square Enix)

The ensuing sequels (Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider) would build upon the ideas established in this first game in the trilogy, but I’d argue the original remains the best game. It perfectly balances its core elements, and the island setting fits the tone very well. Plus, it still holds up visually even in 2024.

Prime Gaming is offering Amazon customers the Game of the Year edition which includes a couple of multiplayer packs for the game’s largely unnecessary online mode, as well as an additional challenge tomb and some cosmetic skin. These extras aren’t essential but are nice to have.

The Tomb Raider reboot was among my favorite games of its generation, and more than a decade later, it’s still an absolute blast. This is a game I've recommended purchasing in the past, so don’t miss your chance to grab it without paying a penny. If you have an Amazon Prime account, be sure to claim this freebie right now.