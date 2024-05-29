NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #87 (Wednesday, May 29 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "A good workout" — isn't at all cryptic, but some of the answers might still evade detection.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #87, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #87, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #87.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #87 is... "A good workout".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Get to the gym".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SLIGHT

WINTER

WELL

WORSE

CAMERA

BRIM

LIGHT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FITNESS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #87?

Drumroll, please...

ELLIPTICAL

WEIGHTS

ROWER

TREADMILL

BIKE

CABLES

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FITNESS.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too tricky today - the theme of "A good workout" can surely only refer to kinds of exercise. And, perhaps because I'm writing this shorly after a gym trip, it didn't take me too long to track down my first answer on the grid: ELLIPTICAL.

That revealed WEIGHTS directly below it, which in turn exposed the spangram underneath spelled from right to left: FITNESS.

There were four words to find in the bottom half, and they didn't take too long to uncover. ROWER was first, tucked under the last couple of letters of the spangram, and BIKE was then visible right at the bottom.

That left TREADMILL spreading across the puzzle from right to left, and finally CABLE in the bottom right-hand corner.

Nothing too taxing, but a fun puzzle all the same.

Yesterday's Strands answers

