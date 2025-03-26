NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #389 (Thursday, March 27 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Playing the field" — is really only easy if you're in the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #389, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #389, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #389.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #389 is... "Playing the field".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Take me out to the ball game".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GILT

EARL

ANGEL

BADGER

DRONE

RAGE

TRIP

GRAVE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with N and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's NATIONALLEAGUE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #389?

Drumroll, please...

BRAVE

GIANT

DODGER

MARLIN

PIRATE

BREWER

...and the spangram was NATIONALEAGUE.

Strands #389

“Playing the field”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle is really tough if you're outside the USA. Even though I guessed it would be about baseball from the theme of "Playing the field", it didn't occur to me that it would be about team names.

I had to use two clues that first revealed BRAVE and then GIANT. If it weren't for the fact that I had briefly dated a girl from Georgia, I may not have made the link, but thankfully I did. Atlanta Braves, and New York Giants. Right, this is definitely about baseball.

I racked my brain for other teams I'd heard of. The Los Angeles Dodgers came to mind, and I found DODGER in the middle of the grid.

The shape of the word made me think the spangram would be coiled around it, and with a little trial and error I was able to connect NATIONALLEAGUE.

Helpfully, that left MARLIN to connect in the middle, which is just as well as I'd not heard of the Miami Marlins (apologies to those offended, baseball just isn't popular in the UK!)

Two were left to find at the top of the board, and thankfully I got PIRATE (Pittsburgh) in the right quickly, which just left BREWER (Milwaukee) on the right to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

