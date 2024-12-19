Nintendo Switch 2 docking station rumored to cap performance at 4K and 30 FPS

This week a treasure trove of a Nintendo Switch 2 leak landed on the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit. We're still digging through it, but some interesting claims are coming out of the post.

The original post by Redditor NextHandheld claims to have seen a final release version of the upcoming console. They held an AMA for curious Reddit users to ask questions about specs and what the new console looked like.

For some, one of the more disappointing reveals was that the docking station supposedly limits performance to 4K resolution and 30 frames per second.

If the leak is to be believed, the dock is going to be more powerful than the one that came with the original Switch. NextHandheld disclosed that the dock is rated for 60 watts and 45W charging, much higher than the original.

That could mean better performance than the Switch, which already chugs and struggles with some ports. EA's sport sims and 2K's NBA title, especially the recent one, are not great on the current Switch. And even some titles like Sid Meier's Civilization 6, which play great early on, absolutely crawl in the late game.

Allegedly, Microsoft is going to bring Call of Duty to the Switch 2, based on previous rumors, and we could see that franchise struggling to work well unless the handheld is significantly more powerful than the current Switch.

As with every Nintendo Switch 2 leak, this is unverified speculation and should be looked at slightly askance. Though, the leaks do seem to be coalescing around the same designs specs, so that does lend some credence to the information.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors