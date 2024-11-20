Nintendo launches biggest sale of the year with Switch games from $3 — here’s 12 picks I’d buy

Nintendo Store has just launched its latest digital sales event with so many unmissable savings across the best Nintendo Switch games, it’s a little overwhelming. Dubbed the “Cyber Deals” sale, there’s up to 50% off a load of games including blockbuster Switch exclusives like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Maker 2.

Picking a favorite deal is a tough task, as there are so many fantastic games discounted here, but Persona 5 Royal for $14 (was $59) is such a bargain that it feels almost like stealing. That’s an RPG masterpiece for less than $15. My other top picks include Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition) for $20 (was $69) and Dark Souls Remastered for $19 (was $39).

These are just a few of the many (many) deals worth grabbing in this huge sale, and there are even plenty of games available for just a few bucks. There are technically deals from $1, but those are mostly on skippable shovelware. However, Doom + Doom II for $3 is very cheap, and definilty worth your time.

With such a large selection of Nintendo Store deals available right now, I’m rounding up my favorites below to help you spend more time gaming and less time scrolling through store listings. I’ve also included some of my favorite deals at Amazon and Best Buy, just in case you’re a Switch owner who prefers a physical game card over a digital download.

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $20 at Best Buy The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Sea of Stars: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Sea of Stars is a charming throwback to classic RPGs boasting engaging turn-bases combat and stunning pixel art graphics. In the vein of legendary role-playing experiences, you set off on a perilous quest epic, assembling a crew of loyal followers, and if you get bored of battling monsters, you can always go fishing to pass the time instead.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1: was $59 now $29 at Amazon Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Ni No Kuni Wrath of the White Witch: was $49 now $27 at Amazon Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch is a delightful game that combines the animation style of the legendary Studio Ghibli with the monster-hunting gameplay of Pokémon. You play a young boy named Oliver on an adventure to save a strange other world from sinister forces and recuse his mother in the process. It's easily one of the most charming games on the Switch and will last you dozens of hours.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Sonic x Shadow Generations: was $49 now $37 at Amazon Sonic Generations has been remastered for the current generation, and this fan-favorite platformer has never looked (or played) better. Plus, this package includes a new Shadow Generation chapter which might just be even better than the base game. Sonic x Shadow Generation might just be the Blue Blur's most compelling game to date.

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 at Walmart A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Luigi's Mansion: was $59 now $39 at Woot! Luigi may be a little more quick to scare than his brother, but that doesn't stop him from having a successful career as a ghost hunter. Luigi's Mansion 3 sees the tallest Mario brother set off to save his friends, catching ghosts and solving puzzles in the process — aided by the all-new Poltergust G-00 and his all-green doppelganger Gooigi.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $59 now $41 at Best Buy Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.