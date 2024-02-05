If Microsoft lets Starfield go to PS5, the console war is all but dead — here’s why

Not too long ago, our gaming gurus here at Tom’s Guide collectively pondered the following: what if Xbox Game Studios was to become a third-party publisher ? Some of us thought this notion was fanciful (this pea-brained writer included), yet with recent rumors suggesting Microsoft is at least considering allowing two major exclusive IPs to make the jump to the PS5 , perhaps there really was merit in that question we posed a few weeks ago.

If the latest online whispers are to be believed, both Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield could potentially get PS5 ports ( Thanks, IGN ). This would obviously be a colossal deal for multiple reasons. Not only would Microsoft be handing Sony the keys to the biggest game to launch on Xbox Series X so far this generation, it would be sharing one of its most anticipated upcoming titles with its rival publisher, too.

Squinting between the lines, there have been hints this sort of industry-shaking idea has been in Microsoft’s head for some time. At the turn of the year, stories broke that one of the biggest surprise breakout hits on Xbox in 2023 could be published on other platforms. Though we’ve yet to see it appear outside the Xbox ecosystem, rumors persist charming rhythm-action game Hi-Fi Rush could be PS5 and Nintendo Switch-bound .

From a fiscal standpoint, it could be good for Microsoft’s bottom line to let Starfield go to PS5"

So exactly what could be the potential ramifications for both Microsoft and the Xbox brand if it let Bethesda’s sci-fi epic and potentially the best Indy game since 2003’s Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb willingly slip into “enemy” hands?

Looking at it from a purely fiscal standpoint, it would probably be good for Microsoft’s bottom line. The company would get a nice chunk of change from all Indy and Starfield PS5 sales, and remember, this is a far bigger and more valuable company than Sony is ever likely to be. The House that Bill Built is hardly short of cash.

It also wouldn’t be a monocle-dropping shocker considering how Xbox Game Studios has been run under the stewardship of Phil Spencer. The CEO of Microsoft Gaming has always seemingly been of the mantra of “Xbox Game Pass first, hardware sales second."

During multiple, refreshingly candid interviews, Spencer has frequently talked about wanting to make Xbox games as accessible as possible. And if we’re talking access, there’s no better way to do that than by shipping your previously exclusive IPs off to a console that outsold Xbox Series X 3-1 in Europe last year.

(X)boxed in

Microsoft has kept relatively quiet on Game Pass subscriber numbers, suggesting the service may not being doing quite as well as the company would like. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Maybe this is the next natural step in Microsoft going back to its roots as a pure software company. After all, The Big M essentially kiboshed any chance of Series X obtaining must-buy status as soon as it cooked up the concept of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For years now, you’ve been able to play the majority of big new first-party games at launch on the best gaming PCs thanks to Microsoft’s desire to embed the Xbox brand into Windows 11. As someone who enjoyed playing Forza Horizon 5 at 4K/120 fps on an RTX 4090, I’ll freely admit to being fully behind the company’s PC-embracing decision.

Once you factor in the recent Activision Blizzard acquistion, the concept of “Microsoft being a publisher first and a company that wants to sell Xboxes second” begins to make more sense. Let’s not forget, Xbox as a brand has access to a ludicrous number of IPs going forward. Call of Duty, Tony Hawk’s, Overwatch, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, Heroes of the Storm etc — not to mention its longstanding homegrown properties like Halo, Forza and the Gears of War series.

Gatekeeping any of the Activision Blizzard franchises above (particularly Call of Duty) would just be Microsoft taking money out of its own pocket when the majority of gamers choose to experience these titles on PlayStation, though.

Microsoft should be more worried about making Xbox a “can’t miss” brand again"

Perhaps Microsoft should be more worried about making Xbox a “can’t miss” brand again, like back in the days of Xbox 360. We already know hardware sales of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are flagging behind PS5 big time, and the last time we heard about Xbox Game Pass figures, the number of subscribers involved doesn’t exactly flatter the subscription service model. Recently Omdia Senior Analyst James McWhirter predicted that Game Pass subs were around 33.3 million as of the end of 2023 (thanks again, IGN).

The ironic thing is, Starfield isn’t even a particularly great game. The hype train didn’t quite redrail it, but it’s probably fair to say it wasn’t the monster hit and pop culture cornerstone Microsoft was hoping it would become. Regardless, if Bethesda’s intergalactic RPG does indeed one day come to the PS5, it represents, if not a white flag from Microsoft in regards to the current console “war”, then certainly an industry-shaking change of direction for Xbox.