Hurry! The highest scoring gaming headset we’ve ever reviewed is on sale at Amazon

It’s extremely rare we award a perfect 5/5 review to a product here at Tom’s Guide, and the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 has been breathing that rarified air ever since my colleague Nikita Achanta gave it the Big Score recently. It’s a sensational, reasonably affordable gaming headset, and one that just got a nice little discount over at Amazon.

Right now, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset is on sale for $121 at Amazon . Now, while that’s only a $9 saving from the regular list price of $129, these gaming cans are already so aggressively priced considering the audio quality they serve up, even a relatively minor discount should be appreciated if you’re a console or PC player.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset: was $129 now $121 @ Amazon

The Arctis Nova 5 is SteelSeries’ latest offering. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive.

And in equally good news for gaming audiophiles here in my native Blighty, this supreme peripheral is also currently reduced right now. In fact, the deal is actually sweeter than the U.S. discount, as right now SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset is on sale for £108 at Amazon — that’s a 17% price drop and a £21 saving compared to what these peerlessly good set of cans normally go for at £129.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Gaming Headset: was £129 now £108 @ Amazon

The deal for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5, which rightly received our Editor's Choice award, is even better in Great Britain. £129 is already a fair price for the best gaming headset we've ever tested here at Tom's Guide, so saving yourself an extra £21 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a new set of cans that will work beautifully on either consoles, PCs or laptops.

In her review, Nikita was happy to state the Nova 5 “just revolutionized my gaming experience.” It’s no wonder we now class it as the best gaming headset you can currently buy. Here’s what she said in her verdict: Sleek, lightweight, and premium-looking, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is an excellent headset to use with an array of gaming devices. It’s extremely comfortable, boasts great sound quality, and the companion app lets you customize your gaming experience further.”

Super comfortable, lightweight and boasting superb sound quality, the appeal of the Arctis Nova 5 is further boosted by its intuitive companion app, reliable wireless connectivity and truly stellar battery life that can last up to 60 hours.

If this SteelSeries headset was an athlete, it would be peak era Michael Jordan when the GOAT was effortlessly chucking three pointers into the net for the Bulls like he was throwing a can of soda into a trash can.

Supporting Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PCs, mobile devices and Nintendo Switch either through a Bluetooth 5.3 connection or its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle, it’s a remarkable gaming headset.

If you’re the sort of gamer who regularly plays the best PS5 games or best Steam games into the small hours on a regular basis, I’d strongly suggest you pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 while it’s currently reduced. If, for nothing else, to stop your neighbors angrily banging on your door at 2am because the beastie-bashing action of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is blaring out of one of the best soundbars under your TV or monitor.