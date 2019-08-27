The Best Thing About the Galaxy Note 10? Amazing Battery Life

Samsung thinks you'll fall in love with the Galaxy Note 10 for its gorgeous design, luminous display, S Pen productivity tricks and triple-lens rear camera. And while some of those things range from very nice (the design, the display) to decent (the camera) to gimmicky (the new S Pen features), none of those are the real reason you should drop $949 on the new phablet.

No, the real reason is the battery life.

Here at Tom's Guide, we run every smartphone we review through our custom battery test. We set the device's screen brightness to 150 nits, and we force it to endlessly load webpages until the battery completely drains.

The average time a handset lasts in this test is 10 hours and 14 minutes. The Galaxy Note 10, with its 3,500-mAh battery, beat that time by 4 hours and 19 minutes, for an epic result of 14:33.

Galaxy Note 10 battery life vs competing phones

Phone Battery Life Samsung Galaxy Note 10 14:33 Huawei P30 Pro 12:53 Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 12:35 Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 11:46 Samsung Galaxy Note 9 11:26 Apple iPhone XS Max 10:38 OnePlus 7 Pro 9:31 Google Pixel 3 XL 9:30

For an idea of how that compares to other flagships, the closest contender is Huawei's P30 Pro, which clocked in at 12:53. The Galaxy S10 Plus is next, at 12:35. Even the larger, 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which has a battery that is 800 mAh larger than the one in the standard model, lasted less time, giving up the fight after 11 hours and 46 minutes. (We're in the process of retesting the Plus model, just to be sure.)

The only phone Tom's Guide has recently tested that eclipsed the Note 10 was Motorola's $249 G7 Power, which delivered 15 hours and 35 minutes. However, the G7 Power is a low-end Android phone with power-sipping processor and a battery 70% larger than the one inside Samsung's phablet, so you'd expect it to last that long.

And if you're wondering if Apple's biggest, baddest iPhone fared any better, it didn't. The iPhone XS Max turned in just 10:38. Perhaps Apple's upcoming iPhone 11 Pro will improve upon that — we'll find out when the phone is revealed in a few weeks' time.

It's not just the longevity that impresses us about the Note 10's battery, either — it's how fast it charges back up, too. The Note 10 is Samsung's first phablet to support the company's new 25-watt Super Fast Charging spec out of the box. Using that brick, the Note 10 is able to reach just shy of 50% capacity after being plugged in for a half-hour. If you need even more speed — and we certainly don't blame you if you do — Samsung will soon offer an quicker 45W charging kit as well.

The Note 10 can also recharge wirelessly, at up to 15W speed, and recharge other devices as well using Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature. Because the phone is so efficient as it is, you'll definitely have some extra juice to spare for a pair of Galaxy Buds.

Ultimately, there are more than a few good reasons to choose the Galaxy Note 10 as your next device — that's why it's landed on our list of the best smartphones available today. We love the way Samsung has shoehorned a massive AMOLED panel and gobs of storage into a very pocketable form factor, and the cameras aren't half bad either (even if they're not class-leading). But the phone's battery life is what truly sets it apart.