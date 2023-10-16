9 best scary movies on Hulu streaming now

The best scary movies on Hulu will give you plenty of thrills and chills — and maybe some nightmares.

Our list ranges from critically acclaimed films to modern horror movies filled with moments that will have you screaming. Hulu's movie selection is one of the reasons why it's ranked in our list of the best streaming services.

Here are our current picks for the best scary movies on Hulu.

Prey

Reviews hailed the Predator prequel as the best movie in the franchise since the original. It seems they move forward by looking back, as it follows a young Comanche warrior in 1717. Naru (Amber Midthunder) yearns to hunt like her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and the other men in her tribe, but faces skeptical teasing about her gender. Her strength and skills are tested when Naru detects a new creature lurking on their land. She sets out to track down the prey, then discovers it is a dangerous, almost unstoppable alien lifeform. Naru must call upon her inner reserves to not only survive but hunt down this deadly threat to her people. - KW

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

The Babadook

When young Sam (Noah Wiseman) discovers a haunting storybook titled "Mister Babadook," he can't shake the feeling that the creature within its pages is lurking closer than anyone might think. Amelia (Essie Davis), his already frazzled mother, struggles with her son's increasing obsession with the Babadook. Soon, however, Amelia realizes the monster might not be a mere figment of Sam's imagination. As the pair grapples with the newly sinister force threatening their family, Amelia and Sam embark are faced with a number of terrifying situations that both test Amelia's ability and confidence as a mother and poor Sam's sanity. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Saw

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

See how the iconic Saw franchise began from the comfort of home before heading out to see Saw X, the latest entry in the series. Adam Stanheight (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes) wake up in a grimy bathroom, chained up and trapped with a corpse lying in a pool of blood at the center of the room. They slowly realize they're at the mercy of a serial killer as they fight to escape the trap orchestrated by the notorious "Jigsaw". As the clock ticks, chilling flashbacks reveal the dark outcomes of Jigsaw's twisted games. If either man wants to escape, they've got to follow his rules exactly, and that means taking part in some pretty gnarly acts -- including sawing through their own limbs. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

The Craft

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo)

Feeling witchy? This Halloween classic is perfect for the whole coven. New girl Sarah's (Robin Tunney) unique telekinetic abilities catch the eye of three budding witches in her LA high school. Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True), and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) see in Sarah the missing piece to their quartet. But as their powers grow, so do their ambitions. When a seemingly harmless spell goes awry, the girls' thirst for power eventually spirals out of control. When it comes to magic, you probably know how that ends. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57%

Shaun of the Dead

(Image credit: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Though more of a comedy than a straight zombie flick, Shaun of the Dead is a cult genre favorite that you shouldn't miss. Shaun's (Simon Pegg) biggest concerns are a dead-end job and a girlfriend hoping he'll one day mature. But when he gets one jolting wake-up call as zombies descend upon his hometown. He's got to figure out how to fight back against the shambling hordes and prove he can be the man Liz believes he can be, all while trying to save his mom. Oh, and he still has time for spinning some vinyl, too — at the zombies’ heads. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

The Hills Have Eyes

This gritty remake of the 1977 horror hit finds one family's road trip taking an unexpected detour into terror. Bob (Dan Byrd), Ethel (Kathleen Quinlan), and their family set off for San Diego, only to find themselves stranded in the unforgiving desert. But it's not just the blistering sun they should fear. Lurking nearby are monstrous mutations, born from nuclear nightmares of the past, and they're ravenously hungry. As the night sets in, the family must band together to survive against these super creepy desert dwellers. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Evil Dead

This Evil Dead reboot is as fresh now as it was when it debuted in 2013. In the eerie depths of the forest, Mia (Jane Levy) looks for a way to purge her inner demons, both literal and figurative. As she battles addiction with the support of her brother David (Shiloh Fernandez) and their friends, an ancient evil awakens. Drawn to a mysterious Book of the Dead, they unwittingly unleash some kind of terrifying force. Soon the group confronts horrors beyond imagination, and Mia finds herself truly and seemingly irrevocably possessed. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Skinamarink

Skinamarink may be as close as you'll ever get to a nightmare put to film. In 1995, young siblings Kevin (Lucas Paul) and Kaylee (Dali Rose Tetreault) find their house suddenly transformed. As their home shifts into an unsettling void with vanishing doors and windows, they're left absolutely terrified. When their father mysteriously disappears, cryptic messages, evil-looking toys, and voices from the darkness play haunting tricks on the kids. It's a slow burn of a horror movie that may forever change the way you view a dark, empty house at night. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

We Need to Do Something

Melissa (Sierra McCormick) and her family find themselves trapped in their bathroom during a tornado. As the storm outside rages on, they soon find themselves visited by everything from "good boy" dogs to snakes -- and creepy voices, too. All of it works together to drive a wedge of fear and mistrust between the formerly close family. The outside world seemingly succumbs to unknown horrors, and old family secrets are soon brought to light. Eventually, Melissa confronts the consequences of a forbidden spell she once thought to have cast, and things eventually take a turn for the much darker. - BV

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55%

