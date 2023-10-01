Samsung S90C vs. S95C OLED TV — Which is the best TV for you?

Samsung S90C OLED TV $1,597.99 at Amazon $1,599.99 at Best Buy $1,999.99 at Samsung It wasn’t that long ago that OLEDs TVs were outlandishly expensive — getting the best picture on the market invariably meant paying a lot for it. But the Samsung S90C OLED TV promises price-to-performance prowess, offering a premium feel at more affordable price than the S95C OLED TV. For Gorgeous picture quality

Excellent gaming features

Equipped with ATSC 3.0 tuner Against Oversaturated HDR colors in Standard mode

No Dolby Vision support Samsung S95C OLED TV $1,965 at Walmart $1,999.95 at Amazon $2,199.99 at Samsung The Samsung S95C OLED TV is a premium and well-rounded TV that impressed in our benchmark testing across-the-board. Upgrades compared to the previous-gen model show Samsung is taking OLED seriously, plus the set is great for gamers. Simply put, it's one the best TVs you can buy now. For One Connect box for cable management

Impressive brightness

Works as a SmartThings/Matter controller Against No Dolby Vision

Built-in audio is average

If you’re looking to purchase a new OLED TV, you might find yourself wondering about how the Samsung S90C vs. Samsung S95C OLED TVs compare. Despite the similarity in names, the two sets have some differences worth nothing.

As the brand's OLED flagship, the Samsung S95C OLED TV was among the best TVs released in 2023. It scored a rare 5/5-star recognition thanks to impressive brightness, top-notch HDR performance and convenient cable management via the One Connect Box. But the more wallet-friendly Samsung S90C OLED TV also has a slew of excellent features, and even comes in an 83-inch configuration (which isn't currently offered for the higher-tier S95C.)

There are several things to know for buying a TV, and your price and size needs are major factors. Of course, performance and design are important to consider as well. Here’s how the Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV stack up in all ways that might matter to you.

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung S90C Samsung S95C Sizes 65", 77", 83" 55", 65", 77" Ports 4 HDMI 2.1 4 HDMI 2.1 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160p 3,840 x 2,160p HDR HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ Smart TV software Tizen Tizen Audio 40W 70W ATSC 3.0 support Yes Yes One Connect Box No Yes

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Price and configurations

We’ve spent time with both the 65-inch TV configurations of the Samsung S90C and Samsung S95C OLED TVs, which have MSRPs of $2,599 and $3,299, respectively. Both models also come in 77-inch sizes, with the S90C priced at $3,599 and the S95C priced at $4,499. That said, you can find both models of Samsung's OLED TVs on sale thanks to the best TV deals .

The Samsung S90C also comes in an 85-inch configuration with an MSRP of $5,399. So, even if it's not quite as strong as the S95C performance-wise, the larger option might be necessary depending on what size TV you should buy. Alternatively, if your space requires a smaller size, the S95C comes in a 55-inch configuration priced at $2,499.

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung S90C and Samsung S95C OLED TVs look as modern as you’d expect from premium 2023 TVs. As both feature OLED panels, the general appearance is similar compared to the difference you’d see between a QLED vs. OLED TV. By that we mean OLED TVs such as the S90C and S95C are defined by impressively thin panels; however, the S95C is sleeker and slimmer, measuring just 10mm thick.

That's because the S95C has Samsung's One Connect Box, which offloads inputs into a separate unit allowing for installation and use flexibility. On the Samsung S95C, this makes it easier to access ports depending on how you situate the TV. Unfortunately, that's not the case on the S90C — you’ll need to access the back of the TV to find the ports.

In terms of ports, the Samsung S90C and Samsung S95C OLED TV have pretty similar offerings. Both have four HDMI 2.1 inputs so you can hook-up your peripherals such as a gaming console or soundbar. You'll also get ATSC 3.0 tuners with both TVs, supporting interactive 4K broadcasts in markets where NextGen TV is available.

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Test results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung S90C Samsung S95C SDR Brightness (10% window) 257 nits 249 nits Delta-E (lower is better) 1.32 1.45 Rec. 709 Gamut Coverage 98.69% 98.73% HDR Brightness (10% window) 1073 nits 1369 nits Input Lag 9.2ms 9.2ms

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We have spent time with both the Samsung S90C and Samsung S95C OLED TVs to conduct full reviews of the 2023 models. We were able to pull some test results that reveal how the two sets compare in terms of performance.

The category that stood out the most from the benchmarks we collected is brightness. In the same 10% HDR window in Filmmaker mode, the Samsung S90C measured 1073 nits. Meanwhile, the S95C measured 1369 nits, which is one of the best results we've ever seen for an OLED TV. While the outstanding brightness measurements we tested on the Samsung QN90C (1987 nits) demonstrate difference between Samsung OLED vs. Neo QLED TVs, the S95C's score is still truly impressive.

We were also impressed by what we saw from actually watching content on both TVs. Both TVs offered strong off-angle viewing, realistic motion-handling and next-to-zero black crushing. The key difference we noticed is that the S95C provided slightly more natural-looking and nuanced colors than the S90C in HDR viewing, though we probably wouldn't consider that a deal-breaker for the average viewer.

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: TV features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Feature-wise, the Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV are neck-and-neck. Both run the same Tizen smart TV interface, with access to hundreds of streaming apps, discoverability tools, and voice assistant compatibility. You can use either TV as interface for controlling your SmartThings and Matter-eligible smart home devices, too.

You'll also get a dedicated game mode on both. If you opt to use the TVs for a gaming console or in lieu of a gaming monitor, you'll get Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), and refresh rates up to 144Hz when the TVs are hooked up to an appropriately outfitted PC. The TVs measured equal 9.2ms lag times, so the responsiveness is also the same.

Both sets support Dolby Atmos, too. We find that for the best listening experience, you should consider pairing your Samsung OLED TV with one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars. Since the S90C and S95C have Samsung's Q-Symphony feature, the TV speakers will sync with your soundbar for a fuller soundscape.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The remotes are the same as well. They have dedicated launchers for Samsung TV Plus, Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, which is convenient for those who use these services often. The remote can be recharged via USB-C or with the solar panel on the back. After all, it’s a pain to change out batteries, especially when you’re settling in for movie night.

Samsung QN95C vs. Samsung QN95B TV: Which should you buy?

We could make a case to get both the Samsung S90C and Samsung S95C OLED TVs, considering each are available to purchase now and can be found on sale through the rest of 2023.

That said, the higher brightness, thinner design and OneConnect Box on the Samsung S95C make it stronger overall TV. If you were to see the two side-by-side, your eyes would probably be drawn to this model.

Still, price and size options are major factor for most shoppers. Considering you can the get Samsung S90C OLED TV for a good chuck of change less than the S95C, the value is hard to beat. Plus, the 83-inch size is a score for those who are ready to commit to a big-screen OLED entertainment center.