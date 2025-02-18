When could 'Paddington in Peru' come to streaming? Here’s our best guess

“Paddington in Peru” hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 14, but plenty of fans might already be wondering when the marmalade-loving bear’s latest adventure will be available to stream at home.

Unlike “Captain America: Brave New World,” which was released on the same day but struggled with critics, “Paddington 3” is off to a fantastic start, currently holding an impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The reviews praise the movie’s heartfelt storytelling, endearing characters and innate sweetness, making it a must-watch for anyone who finds comfort in this franchise (I certainly do).

The third “Paddington” movie follows Paddington and the Browns as they travel to Peru to visit Aunt Lucy, only to find her missing. Guided by a map found in her cabin, they go on a journey to Rumi Rock, encountering treasure hunters Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter Gina along the way.

But if you’re hoping to skip the theater and wait for Paddington’s newest chapter to arrive on streaming, here’s our best guess at when you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

When will ‘Paddington 3’ come to streaming?

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

While the only way to watch “Paddington in Peru” right now is in theaters, the movie will eventually make its way to streaming — though not before first landing on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Based on Sony’s recent release patterns for “It Ends With Us,” “Venom: The Last Dance” and “Kraven the Hunter,” the studio typically releases its movies on digital about 45 to 60 days after their theatrical debut. Since “Paddington 3” hit theaters on Feb. 14, we can estimate its digital release will fall between late March and early April, depending on how long Sony keeps it exclusively in theaters.

Given Sony Pictures’ existing deal with Netflix, “Paddington 3” is expected to land on the streaming giant after its theatrical and PVOD window. If it follows Sony’s typical release pattern, we’d estimate a wait of around 90 days, meaning the marmalade-loving bear could arrive on Netflix sometime in June 2025.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking for something to watch while you wait? Check out our list of the best action movies on Netflix right now.