7 top new movies to stream this week on Max, Hulu and more (Feb 18-24)

There are plenty of top new movies arriving on some of the best streaming services this week. However, the next seven days are really about the premium streaming space with the likes of “The Brutalist,” “Mufasa: The Lion King” and my favorite movie of 2025 so far, “Companion,” all set to be available to buy (or rent) from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re looking to stream something new without paying an additional purchase/rental fee, my pick of the week is “Nosferatu” on Peacock. The latest gothic tale from Robert Eggers, it’s a stunning remake of a horror classic, and packs some of the best visuals in the whole genre. “Elevation” on Max is also a great pick if you want a dose of mid-week adrenaline, even if it does appear to be a bit like the Walmart-brand version of the “Quiet Place” franchise.

Here’s a rundown of all the top new movies you can stream this week. And don’t forget to see our companion guide dedicated to all the best new TV shows you can binge this week.

‘The Brutalist’ (PVOD)

The bladder-burstingly lengthy “The Brutalist” makes its way from theaters to home streaming this week, and while its 215 minutes (3 hours 35 minutes) runtime may be off-putting to some viewers, this epic drama earns every single second.

Nominated for 10 Oscars at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards (including Picture, Director, Actor and more), it’s a truly memorizing feature that explores the American immigrant experience in a way that is tender, gripping, compelling, shocking, thoughtful and never ever dull.

Set across two distinct chapters (separated by a baked-in intermission), “The Brutalist” centers on Holocaust survivor László Tóth (Adrien Brody), a Hungarian architect who emigrates to America in search of a better life. Settling in Pennsylvania, he meets a wealthy industrialist (Guy Pearce) and is commissioned to build a grand community center in his late mother’s honor. Also starring Felicity Jones as László’s wife, who is still stuck in Europe. “The Brutalist” may be best on the big screen, but it’s still a must-watch at home.

Buy on Amazon from February 18

‘Companion’ (PVOD)

“Companion” is my favorite movie of 2025 so far, and I’ve been eagerly awaiting its PVOD premiere to give it a second watch and introduce it to my partner, who (foolishly) opted to skip it in movie theaters. The tricky thing about this sci-fi thriller is that talking about why I really enjoyed it could only serve to spoil some of its best moments. This is very much a movie where the less you know the better, so perhaps skip watching the trailer linked above.

Starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, it sees a young woman named Iris (Thatcher) travel to a remote lake house with her boyfriend Josh (Quaid). The plan is to spend a romantic weekend in the isolated setting along with Josh’s friends, but what starts as a relaxing vacation soon goes totally off the rails. I’m being deliberately vague here, as I strongly implore you to watch this one with as little prior knowledge as possible.

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 18

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ (PVOD)

Disney’s entirely unnecessary live-action prequel/sequel to 2019’s “The Lion King” remake explores the origin story of Mufasa and does so by creating an overly-convoluted backstory where it’s revealed that the eponymous lion and jealous brother Scar (originally called Taka) were once the best of friends, before eventually becoming enemies.

It’s a predictable path for a prequel, and “Mufasa: The Lion King” does little to make a predictable story interesting.

Perhaps the movie’s biggest fault is the extremely lackluster musical numbers from the typically reliable Lin-Manuel Miranda. However, at least the effects are stunning, with the movie’s computer-created lions looking utterly convincing, but this can be a double-edged sword as the lifelike creatures don’t always convey emotions very well. Ultimately, “Lion King” superfans might find the chance to return to this animal kingdom too enticing to turn down but everybody else should probably wait for its debut on Disney Plus.

Buy or rent on Amazon from February 18

‘Elevation’ (Max)

“Elevation” arrives on Max this week, and as a post-apocalyptic action-thriller that stars current Captain America Anthony Mackie, I have an inkling it’s going to be warmly embraced by the streaming service’s subscriber base.

While its critical reception is a bit underwhelming (it’s scored a lackluster 53% on Rotten Tomatoes), it seems an ideal candidate for viewers looking for some uncomplicated action escapism this week.

Set in a world decimated by insect-like creatures known as Reapers, humanity now exists in small clusters with surviving communities existing above 8,000 feet (an altitude that Reapers cannot survive). Will (Mackie) is a single father living in a Colorado community who is forced to venture down into dangerous Reaper territory to secure life-saving supplies for his son. With the help of a scientist (Morena Baccarin), they enter the danger zone on a mission to not just secure the medical equipment but also discover a way to kill Reapers.

Watch on Max from February 21

‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ (Mumbi)

William Shakespeare's legendary tragedy Hamlet has been adapted countless times over the years. It's been brought to life on the stage and the big screen, but it’s never been performed in a video game... until now.

“Grand Theft Hamlet” charts the ludicrous idea of staging a performance of Hamlet within Grand Theft Auto Online. Set during the UK’s COVID-19 lockdowns, it sees two friends, with an abundance of free time, attempt to pull off the whacky idea.

The entire documentary is set within GTA Online too, which leads to a whole load of humourous moments such as the duo holding auditions while being terrorized by in-game police officers. Crucially, “Grand Theft Hamlet” is more than just a comedy about performing Shakespeare within GTA, it also explores the transcendent nature of art, and how deeply human connections were formed even at a time when in-person gatherings were strictly forbidden. “Grand Theft Hamlet” is very funny but it’s also remarkably life-affirming.

Watch on Mumbi from February 21

‘Nosferatu’ (Peacock)

Robert Eggers cements his reputation as the master of modern horror with “Nosferatu”. This remake of the silent 1922 movie of the same name, is essentially a reimaging of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” with the serial numbers filed off but what it lacks in narrative originality, it makes up for in spooky atmosphere. Plus, Eggers mixes in a splash of black comedy with gothic horror, creating a frighteningly memorable flick with loads of strong performances.

In the late 1830s, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) travels to Transylvania to the imposing state of Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) to complete a business transaction at the behest of his employer. Orlok proves to be more than a mere recluse and is in fact a creature of nightmares. Meanwhile, back in Germany, Hutter’s new bride Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) is haunted by horrific visions of Orlok and it soon comes to light that the two are entwined.

Watch on Peacock from February 21

‘Things Will be Different’ (Hulu)

Hulu subscribers will want to check out “Things Will Be Different” this week, a psychological horror-thriller that looks gripping. The flick marks the directorial debut of Michael Felker and was largely well-received by critics. The movie holds a strong 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while it lacks major stars, it could become a real hidden gem within Hulu’s sizable movie library.

“Things Will Be Different” sees two estranged siblings, Joseph (Adam David Thompson) and Sidney (Riley Dandy), on the run following a close-shave robbery. They decide to lie low in a nearby farmhouse, but this seemingly abandoned place actually turns out to be a portal to a different time. Trapped in this strange new place, they find themselves stuck in an increasingly sticky situation that will force them to question everything they know about their reality and that pushes their already fragile family bonds to a breaking point.

Watch on Hulu from February 21