5 romance movies on Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Romance is just one of those genres you find yourself going back to, especially when you want something to make you feel happy on a stormy evening. Even though I’m a huge horror fan, I have no problem switching to the softer side of the entertainment industry, with slow-burn flicks and charming comedies to hold my attention. And yes, there are plenty of movies out there that aren’t just about cheesy romance and unrealistic relationships.

We’ve gathered a few of the best romances on Prime Video , with the help of Rotten Tomatoes . Even though this review aggregation site includes the consensus of professional critics, it won’t always determine your opinion. Our team only uses it as a guide when choosing what romance movies to watch.

Now, if you’re itching to get into a good juicy romance, we’ve got you covered. Check out the five best romance movies on Prime Video with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes below.

‘Música’ (2024)

“Música” is a unique romance movie that focuses on the neurological condition synesthesia, which involves hearing music or seeing shapes when processing normal sensory information. A young man named Rudy (Rudy Mancuso) experiences this, and it’s causing havoc in his daily life when he can’t concentrate on his girlfriend and classes. However, one day he meets Isabella (Camila Mendes), and she creates a new tune that is like music to his ears. Now, he must find a way to accept the love, deal with his condition, and manage the pressure of Brazilian culture.

Watch on Prime Video

‘La La Land’ (2016)

In one of the most well-loved romances, Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) find one another during the lowest points of their careers. Sebastian wants to become a successful jazz musician while Mia desires to be an aspiring actress. However, their exhausting and boring jobs stop them from getting where they need to be in life. “La La Land” shows how these two determined people fall in love, but it also represents the meaning of the right person at the wrong time. The harder they work to achieve their dreams, the more distant they become as their love starts to waver.

‘Past Lives’ (2023)

“Past Lives” follows the classic romance trope of friends to lovers, but in a much more beautiful way. Two deeply connected childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) must part ways when Nora’s family leaves South Korea to live somewhere else. Over 20 years later they reunite in New York, but Nora is already married to another man. Hae Sung now has to confront the idea of love and destiny, all while dealing with his growing feelings for Nora. This heartrending modern romance isn’t what you think, and it’s a movie you have to experience for yourself.

‘West Side Story’ (2021)

The romance musical “West Side Story” is an adaptation of the musical back in 1957. Steven Spielberg wanted to create something truly special about forbidden love during a time where street gangs desired control. In New York, Tony (Ansel Elgort) instantly falls in love when he sees María (Rachel Zegler) at a school dance. Their growing romance only fuels the anger and determination between two gangs called the Jets and Sharks. But a passionate love like that will always have obstacles, and some dangerous risks. This is a great movie to watch if you need that extra bit of tension.

‘Brooklyn’ (2015)

Throwing it back to finding love in the 1950s again, we have “Brooklyn”. This movie focuses on a young Irish immigrant named Ellis (Saoirse Ronan), who must find her purpose in Brooklyn. Becoming homesick and somewhat lost, Ellis begins to worry, but that fear soon fades away when meets Tony Fiorello (Emory Cohen). Settling down as a bookkeeper and continuing the blossoming romance with Tony helps her feel at home. All good things must come to an end though, right? And that’s especially true for Ellis, as she discovers her sister has died and she must return home. But that instantly strains her new relationship with Tony, causing even more problems.

