'Suits: L.A.' is one of my most anticipated TV shows — and it just got a full season order

2024 has already served up a ton of great TV shows. While I've been doing my part to keep abreast of all the buzziest shows of the year — "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", "Shōgun" and "House of the Dragon" season 2 have been some of my faves thus far — I've also been keeping tabs on a show that probably doesn't feel like it belongs alongside my current rotation of prestige dramas, genre hits and comedies: NBC's "Suits" sequel series, "Suits: L.A."

"Suits" is one of the first TV dramas I remember really getting into when I was a teenager, and I've maintained a soft spot for its binge-able mix of legal battles and steamy personal drama ever since.

After "Suits" experienced a huge resurgence when it arrived on Netflix last summer (clocking up 1.5 billion hours viewed across the year), we learned (via Deadline) that series creator Aaron Korsh was developing a follow-up for NBCUniversal. And, thankfully, NBC has decided to go ahead with a full season order with the new chapter after seeing a pilot.

Sure, the other spinoff ("Pearson") didn't exactly become a big success, and I'm not sure anyone will be quite as magnetic as self-assured Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), but the series synopsis suggests "Suits: L.A." is about to be a vehicle for more of the drama that made the original "Suits" so watchable in the first place.

If you're also excited for "Suits: L.A.", I've pulled together all the info I could about the new show... including when we might finally lay eyes on it.

What do we know about 'Suits: L.A' right now?

The original "Suits" cast: Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, and Sarah Rafferty (L-R). (Image credit: USA)

The new series isn't a revival of "Suits." Per the series logline, we know the new chapter will throw the spotlight on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor who has "reinvented" himself in LA.

While he's used to representing some of the most powerful clients in the region, Black's firm is apparently at a crisis point, and he is forced to embrace a role he has up until now held in contempt to weather the storm.

He's also surrounded by an ensemble who test their loyalties to both Ted and one another... and who can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. Plus, Deadline adds that events from Ted's past led him to abandon everyone and everything that he loved.

Aside from Amell, we know that the "Suits: LA" pilot cast also includes Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Troy Winbush, with John Amos, Victoria Justice, and Kevin Weisman set to guest star.

It is unclear whether the series will feature any of the original cast (pictured above). However, given Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht reunited for a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial and Adams and Sarah Rafferty have teamed with SiriusXM to produce "Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast", it certainly seems like there could be an appetite for some of the stars to return, right?

When will 'Suits: L.A.' hit our screens?

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

It's not entirely clear when we might lay eyes on "Suits: L.A." just yet. Current rumors suggest it will fall sometime in the forthcoming TV season... though where, exactly, remains to be seen.

Rolling Stone says that the show will return to TV screens 'this fall', though NBC has not included the show in its fall schedule and other outlets report that the network has not yet decided precisely when the series will air.

Hopefully, we'll get more info about the series soon. And if my excitement has you wanting to revisit the original show, here's how to watch "Suits" online right now.