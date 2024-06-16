Prime Video top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

TV is hotter than ever with all the new shows premiering across the best streaming services. But with so many options, figuring out the perfect one to binge-watch can be a chore. That's where a platform's top 10 list comes in handy, as it shines a spotlight on the most buzzworthy shows at any given moment. Of course, not all of them are guaranteed to be hits, but it's a good resource to cut through the noise.

To help you decide what to watch, we’ve combed through the current Prime Video top 10 and highlighted three standout shows that are actually worth the hype. These top picks are guaranteed to keep you entertained, whether you're in the mood for a gritty superhero drama, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi adventure, or a neo-Western that's a cross between "Yellowstone" and "Stranger Things."

So without further ado, let’s dive into these must-watch shows.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

'The Boys'

Amazon's gory and hard-hitting anti-superhero show returns with The Boys on the back foot. Their leader, Butcher (Karl Urban), only has a few months left to live after contracting a terminal illness from taking V24, a serum that grants temporary superpowers.

It couldn't come at a worse time too, as his archnemesis Homelander (Antony Starr) is at the peak of his power and influence. The public only loves him more after the bloody events of Season 3's finale, and his fellow supes on the Seven alternate between blindly following his orders and cowering in fear. Meanwhile, the cutthroat Vought mole Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) closes in on the White House. But maybe all is not lost for the Boys. Butcher has a plan to wipe out supes once and for all: unleashing the anti-supe virus he uncovered in the spinoff show “Gen V.”

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Fallout'

As a huge "Fallout" fan, I had high hopes for Prime Video's take on the post-apocalyptic series set in a 1950s-inspired future. And I'm pleased to say I was not disappointed. “Fallout's" eight-episode first season is packed with references for eagle-eyed fans, stellar production design, classic songs featured in the games, and the blend of emotional gut punches and irreverent humor the series is known for.

The story is split between its three main characters: Lucy (Ella Purnell), a bright-eyed, sheltered vault dweller who leaves behind the only home she's ever known, Maximus (Aaron Moten), a new recruit in the Brotherhood of Steel paramilitary group desperate to climb the ranks, and Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins), a Hollywood star who survived the initial nuclear blast and is now a mutated gunslinging outlaw. Their paths wind together as they unravel the true purpose behind the vaults billed as humanity's safety net.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Outer Range'

Critics have compared Prime Video's sci-fi Western show "Outer Range" to a cross between "Yellowstone," "Stranger Things," and "Lost. " Its recent second season has proven to be a hit, earning a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher in Wyoming fighting for his land and family after discovering a mysterious black hole in his backyard. That's when things take a turn for the supernatural.

A drifter named Autumn (Imogen Poots) starts camping out on his property and suggests a theory about what's going on. Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the wake of a devastating disappearance. With threats coming in from multiple fronts, things only promise to get more interesting in Season 2 as the Abbott family is forced to wander deeper into the dark void that could shake the foundations of time itself.

Watch it now on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

