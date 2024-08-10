Netflix top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

We've only got a few weekends left before the back-to-school season kicks into high gear, and Netflix has plenty of blockbusters to add to your watchlist in the meantime. Whenever I have no clue what to watch, I make a beeline to the top 10 most-watched movies list. Sure, they won't all be winners, but it's a nice way to cut through the noise quickly.

With that in mind, we're here to help you figure out what to watch by narrowing down the three best movies to watch in the Netflix Top 10 movies list. This list includes two action movie classics, one starring Tom Cruise and the other Bruce Willis, along with an earworm-filled animated movie that's fun for the whole family.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 10. For even more recommendations on what to watch across the best streaming services, check out everything new on Netflix this month.

'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Jack Reacher Official Trailer #2 (2012) - Tom Cruise Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Before Alan Ritchson took over as Jack Reacher in the award-winning Prime Video show, Tom Cruise first brought the hulking former military policeman turned vigilante to audiences on the big screen in 2012. Now the original "Jack Reacher" has crashed the Netflix top 10 (along with its not-quite-as-beloved sequel, "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back").

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also helmed the last three "Mission: Impossible" films, "Jack Reacher" is a high-octane thrill ride with Cruise in top action hero form. After a sniper in Pittsburgh guns down five seemingly random people on a park path, the police tap Jack Reacher to run an independent investigation to uncover the assailant's identity.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Red' (2010)

Red (2010) Official Trailer - Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman Action Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Bruce Willis may be retired, but you can still catch one of the best action movies he's starred in over the course of his decades-long career on Netflix. From "Flightplan" and "R.I.P.D." director Robert Schwentke, "Red" stars Willis as former CIA black ops agent Frank Moses whose quiet and lonely retirement is brutally interrupted one day by a squad of assassins.

After single-handedly taking out the entire squad in classic active movie fashion, he kidnaps his love interest to keep her safe and gets his old team back together. Together, they uncover a conspiracy that threatens their lives. To survive, they take on a near-impossible mission — breaking into CIA headquarters.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Trolls: Band Together' (2023)

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Trolls are back in "Trolls Band Together," the latest in DreamsWorks' animated series based on the wild-haired toy dolls of the same name. If you don't have young'ins in your life demanding to watch the Trolls movies a zillion times, they're simple but fun eye and ear candy. A star-studded cast that includes some bonafide pop stars come together and essentially sing karaoke along to a kaleidoscope of colorful visuals and playground humor.

In "Trolls Band Together," Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) set out to rescue his brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) and, in the process, uncover the grouchy, music-hating Branch's past life as a member of the boyband BroZone. Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi voice the other members, which is not a mash-up I knew I needed until now. This latest Trolls adventure also serves as a de facto NSYNC reunion, with the boy band performing their first original song in decades during the movie.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix top 10 movies right now

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back" (2016) "Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie" (2024 "Jack Reacher" (2012) "Trolls: Band Together" (2023) "The Cat in the Hat" (2003) "The Emoji Movie" (2017) "White Chicks" (2004) "The Lorax" (2012) "Red" (2010) "Mr. Deeds" (2002)