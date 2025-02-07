‘Lazarus’ is the only anime I’m hyped for this year — and it’s led by the creator of ‘Cowboy Bebop’

It's the year 2055. The world is a utopia, kept at peace thanks to a wonder drug that cures all ailments, discovered by the great Dr. Skinner three years prior. Unfortunately, he's just announced a surprise life expectancy of only three and a half years. With little time left for those who took the drug, a vaccine is the only hope for a brighter future.

This is the setup for Adult Swim's upcoming summer hit in "Lazarus," one of this year's must-watch new anime series. It's led by some of the most talented individuals in animation, directing, and music, like none other than Shinichirō Watanabe, creator of "Cowboy Bebop," one of the best anime shows for beginners (and, some might say, bar none).

Lazarus Trailer | Toonami | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

And if tapping Watanabe to direct wasn't enough, talented animators at MAPPA are breathing life into this project. For those unaware, MAPPA is legendary, leading the charge on some of the best anime in recent years, including "Jujutsu Kaisen," "Chainsaw Man," "Attack on Titan," and "Hell's Paradise," to name just a few.

Oh yeah and how could I forget Chad Stahelski, director of "John Wick," having a role in this as action coordinator? Then, you have a soundtrack that's stacked with electronic-inspired tunes from the likes of Bonobo, Floating Points, and Kamasi Washington. Just check out the first trailer for an utter banger right out of the gate.

Producers Sola Entertainment didn't need to go this hard, but "Lazarus" is already shaping up to be one serious new entry that's a true return to form for the great Watanabe. I've been itching to experience this new show since 2023 and it's high time we finally parkour into this thing.

"Mirror's Edge" meets Cyberpunk

(Image credit: Sola Entertainment)

With all but a few trailers to go by, you could make the analogy that “Lazarus” is just “Mirrors Edge” meets “Cyberpunk 2077” in anime form, but it’s not so easily codified. The story primarily follows Axel (voiced by Mamoru Miyano) following his escape from prison in joining a group of agents based under the Lazarus task force. Their mission is to not only find Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera), discoverer of the miracle drug (Hapuna) that's set to kill everyone who has taken it within 42 months, but to also uncover a vaccine for the masses.

That's no mean feat. Even the "Lazarus" tagline agrees, "Getting out of prison was easy. Now he has to save the world."

Early artwork and initial teasers give way to an electronic-imbued 2055 with tons of parkour and action baked into set pieces. Given the billing of Chad Stahelski of "John Wick" fame, who's set to lead action choreography, you can assume there will be tons of fast-paced fistfights and shootouts throughout the plot of "Lazarus." And it'll look absolutely fantastic to boot.

(Image credit: Sola Entertainment)

"Lazarus" director Watanabe even spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Anime News Network, citing it as an unprecedented opportunity, one wherein "they even shot live-action fight sequences for us." The pilot episode, which aired at New York Comic Con last year, will be the only episode absent of Stahelski's choreographic pizzazz.

Sad as it is interesting, Watanabe said the show takes inspiration from the opioid epidemic, which has been of major concern particularly in the US since the early 2000s. As a recovered opioid addict myself, I'm hoping "Lazarus" can take a healthy approach to the subject and emphasize the importance of drug safety in the face of incredible malfeasance out of pharmaceutical companies.

Legacy of an auteur

(Image credit: Funimation)

It’s apt that the anime that brings legendary director Shinichirō Watanabe back to the fold would bear the same name as the historical figure brought back to life by Jesus Christ in the New Testament. Largely absent from the anime scene over the past few years, with few if any notable projects helmed by the famed auteur, Watanabe is back and bringing his bebop-anime approach to a whole new form.

It’s in “Lazarus” where we find Watanabe’s distinctive storytelling approach, with music — specifically electronic and jazz in this case — taking center stage. He's spoken about this several times in interviews, first designing a show around the music before proceeding with the actual narrative. Just look at past projects, like the jazz-inspired "Cowboy Bebop," to the hip-hop of "Samurai Champloo."

Watanabe was even the music advisor on one of my personal favorite shows, 2021's "Sonny Boy." If you haven't already tapped into this wild ride of a psychological mystery, I highly recommend it as it's one of the best anime on Crunchyroll right now — and it's perfect fodder in the wait for "Lazarus."

Watanabe's tapped some incredible artists to bring out this show's many underlying themes, including the likes of Bonobo and Floating Points, two legendary DJs with ample discography that prove perfect for a neo-future-like setting. American saxophonist Kamasi Washington is another fitting addition to the soundtrack, with music more closely associated with jazz, which should add a nice balance to the trip-hop and electronic provided by his cohorts.

(Image credit: Sola Entertainment)

"Lazarus" lands at an interesting time, as well, coming off the heels of the disastrous "Uzumaki," which left many fans annoyed and angered at the lackadaisical approach of its final three episodes following the awesome pilot. I was even fooled by the detail and stunning eeriness of its first episode, only to be let down in its closure.

But all signs are pointing to one enticing new anime steeped in a narrative that hits all-too close to home. With Watanabe on board alongside such incredible talent as MAPPA, Bonobo, and Stahelski, "Lazarus" already is gearing up to be my favorite anime of 2025 (and quite possibly favorite show, period).

"Lazarus" is set to wrangle a total of 13 episodes, which will be airing simultaneously on TV Tokyo and Adult Swim (Toonami) starting April 2025.