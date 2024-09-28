‘Uzumaki’ is the best anime of the year — and it arrives just in time for spooky season

There’s something wrong with this town. It’s not quite on the levels of something like, say “ Silent Hill ,” but the inhabitants of the backwater Japanese village of “Uzumaki” are definitely spiraling into some form of insanity. Hence the sinister spirals that are overtaking nearly everyone's lives.

First conceived in 1998 by the legendary Junji Ito, the horror manga “Uzumaki” showed the world just how terrifying a simple spiral can be. That’s the art and prowess behind Ito’s work, wherein the strange and macabre take life in such extraordinary ways, from the likes of human-shaped holes as seen in “The Enigma of Amigara Fault” and balloon people of “The Hanging Balloons.”

Now, following several years of delays, Adult Swim and studio Drive have grafted Ito’s iconic manga into a tantalizing, black-and-white horror deep dive that expertly follows its source material and breathes such kinetic terror into its guise. Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama of “Mushi-Shi” and “Wicked City” fame, “Uzumaki: Spiral into Horror" is inarguably one of the best anime released this year — and I’ve only seen one episode thus far.

To be clear, “Uzumaki” is not for the faint of heart. With mind-bending imagery and swirls of grotesquery at every turn, this new look into one of horror’s most storied mangas will make you cringe as much as it will delight. Let’s take a dive into the sinister, spiral-infected world of “Uzumaki” and see just how far Adult Swim’s production brings the fear this Halloween season.

Whirls of dread

It’s a feeling. That’s all there is to it. Just a feeling in its first opening few seconds with the music eerily rising to meet the background as our main character, Kirie Goshima (Abby Trott), slowly steps into frame. “Uzumaki” opens with boundless tension, a backdrop already littered with spirals in the clouds and plants, as Kirie introduces us to her hometown of Kurouzu-cho.

It’s here where an infestation of spirals is taking shape. You might already be asking yourself, “Spirals? What does that even mean?” Junji Ito is a master at making mundanity terrifying. Something as nonsensical or elementary as a spiral can no sooner become the architect of what you fear most in an Ito work — so much so that shivers run up my spine at even the mere thought of those gaudy swirls.

The iconography is made all the more terrifying now when splayed in perfectly rendered 3D blended into 2D anime. The use of motion capture also lends the show an unnatural warmth, with characters flowing on the screen as if in a dream. The eeriness of a simple step made by Kirie goes such a long way in drawing out that underlying tension and I’m so here for it.

Add to that such terrific voice acting from the likes of its English stars — which was a surprise for me as I tend to love watching anime in Japanese — and you’ve got a recipe for one must-watch experience. And it all starts with a spiral.

A story of circles

Kirie’s return back home is met with an underlying level of confusion and otherworldliness. Her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito (Robbie Daymond), remarks on the ever-changing environment, as the world seemingly falls victim to an obsession with spirals.

“Haven’t you noticed what’s happening here? Whirlpools keep forming in the stream lately. And that’s not all. I’ve noticed a rise in whirlwinds here recently too.”

Shuichi then remarks on the odd behaviors led by his father (Aaron LaPlante), whose grave adoration for such vortices is fast becoming his family’s worst nightmare. At first, the father is so committed to his mindless fascination that he swirls his food with vigor in order to ensure there’s a spiral within his bowl and this no sooner extends even to his nightly baths.

Of course, what Ito work of art would this be without an untimely passing? But Shuichi’s father doesn’t just die of natural causes. His passing is marked by the crushing of his own bones, laying in a swirl, his body a mangled mess pressed into a small circular box, almost like a human tuna fish.

Shuichi’s father isn’t the only one affected, either. One of Kirie’s classmates is also seemingly losing grip on reality. And just like Shuichi’s dad, it of course all starts with a spiral — one that takes shape at the center of her forehead. For Azami Kurotami (Cristina Valenzuela) it’s the mark of a childhood spill, but to Shuichi it’s yet another terrifying sign of things to come.

“Didn't you feel that, Kirie? It was a spiral. I could feel its presence coming from your friend. You have to be careful, you hear me? That girl is a spiral.”

At a certain point you no sooner wonder if its characters are in the very throes of spiraling themselves. And that’s the ultimate question, not necessarily if it’s all real but if the spirals are truly taking over or something more sinister is taking place, an epidemic the likes of which even H.P. Lovecraft would cower in fear.

Manga pages brought to life

Blended into its black and white mold, “Uzumaki: Spiral into Horror” does such fantastic work at breathing life into the pages of its source material — to the point where it almost feels like the pages have come to life right before your eyes. It’s a true stunner.

It helps to have master composer Colin Stetson at the helm of its undulating soundtrack. Known for such awesome works as one of the most nerve-shredding horror movies in 2018’s “Hereditary” and the video game western classic of “ Red Dead Redemption 2 ,” Stetson’s use of slow-tempo, eerie strings in “Uzumaki” aids in immersing viewers in its demented, spiral-ridden world.

As one of the nine must-watch new anime series of 2024, “Uzumaki” was always going to have a large following. But after experiencing all but its first episode, I can attest to its incredible ingenuity and dark brilliance, with some scenes even making me turn and gasp with its twisted yet profound imagery. Are you willing to fall victim to the spiral?

Dive into the whirlpools starting September 28 on Adult Swim and Max the following day — if you so dare.