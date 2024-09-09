Here's what Lily Collins can't wait for fans to see in 'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2

The wait is nearly over, mon cherie: the fourth season of "Emily in Paris" is set to return with part two on Thursday, September 12, after having premiered its first five episodes last month.

(It's doing that whole split-in-half season structure that's been en vogue lately with other popular Netflix titles like "Bridgerton," "Stranger Things" and "You.") And after that cliffhanger of a mid-season finale, new episodes can't come enough for diehard fans of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) and her France-set romantic hijinks.

And there will be plenty more where all of that came from in part two, promises lead actress Lily Collins. Along with continuing Emily's relationship issues (are you Team Alfie or Team Gabriel, or are you rooting for an entirely new and hunky Italian entrant into the fight for Em's heart?) and her professional shenanigans (last we saw of Sylvie and the rest of the Agence Grateau crew, they were trying to pass off personal lubricant as an upmarket skin moisturizer), part two will see all of the show's action move from its usual Paris setting to a whole new city, which Collins recently told Deadline is what she's "most looking forward to fans seeing."

"Rome was just such a magical place to film, and it was like the best place for the crew to end the season because it was something so fresh and new, and it really felt like season one with Emily going to Paris for the first time, with me going to Rome, because I had been there before, but I’d never experienced it in this way. I’d never gone to some of these locations. I really felt like Emily, in a lot of ways, experiencing it," Collins said in an August 2024 interview with the outlet.

"It’s an opportunity for Emily to let her hair down and turn on her vacation mode and really put her phone down more. A lot of this season is spent with Emily trying to figure out how to create a better work-life balance. That is part of her journey in that lesson."

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

And visiting a new country means mingling with the locals, which fans have already gotten a sneak peek of via a fresh batch of stills and an official new trailer from the season's back half. One of those Italian locals will seemingly be Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, rumored to be a new romantic interest for Ms. Cooper. "Originally from Rome, Marcello is direct, confident, and values simplicity," reads the official character description, per Netflix. "He’s substantive but never flashy — true to the roots of his family’s company."

However, Collins is playing coy about her character's supposed Italian stallion. "I can’t speak too much on that. I can just say that there were paparazzi pictures that came out where you see that there is a new person that she’s in Rome spending time with, but I will say that Emily gets to go on a very fun Roman Holiday, and Emily wouldn’t be Emily without a little geometry lesson," she told Deadline.



Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all things "Emily in Paris" ahead of season 4 part 2, including behind-the-scenes tidbits, actor insights, character descriptions and on-set photos. In the meantime, you can catch up with Emily and Co. by rewatching the show's first three seasons and season 4 part 1 with a Netflix subscription.

