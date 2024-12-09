5 best shows like 'The Empress' to watch right now

With "The Empress," Netflix shines a light on one of history’s most beloved, enigmatic and ultimately tragic royal figures, Empress Elisabeth of Austria. Known to her intimates as Sisi, Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) marries the emperor of Austria, Franz Joseph (Philip Froissant), at just 16, and struggles to adapt to the rigid restrictions of life in the Austrian court.

Since "The Empress’s" initial release in 2022, it has become one of Netflix’s most popular foreign-language shows, and season 2 dropped in late November. If you, like many other viewers, have enjoyed watching Sisi find her place among the political maneuvering of the Austrian elite, here are some other shows like "The Empress" that you might find worth a look after you're done binge-watching season 2.

'The Serpent Queen'

The Serpent Queen | Official Trailer | STARZ - YouTube Watch On

Like Empress Elisabeth, Catherine de’ Medici (Samantha Morton) was married off into a foreign court as a teenager, expected to find her own footing amidst a sea of opportunistic courtiers. But as we see in "The Serpent Queen" on Starz (a network that is rapidly becoming a haven for feminist period dramas), Catherine grew into more than a match for the Machiavellian figures she was surrounded by, wielding significant political power of her own.

Clearly, the lesson taught here is that when one finds oneself in a den of snakes, one has no choice but to become a viper. Morton brings a sense of shrewd intelligence to the lead role, captivating audiences throughout the two seasons of "The Serpent Queen."

Watch on Starz

'My Lady Jane'

My Lady Jane - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Sisi’s not the first young woman to be pulled from her quiet life in the countryside and thrown into a boiling pot of political intrigue. In "My Lady Jane," the famously ill-fated Lady Jane Grey (Emily Bader) gets a chance to rewrite her own tragic history. She’s supposed to be the Nine Days Queen, helplessly placed on the throne and then executed for treason less than a fortnight later. But that doesn’t sound like much fun, does it?

Historical revisionism at its most effervescent, "My Lady Jane" combines period settings with a modernist storytelling approach, creating a twist on a familiar story that is engaging, creative, and unabashedly fun. Although it was, heartbreakingly, cancelled prematurely, fans can take solace in the fact that it generated one nigh-on perfect season.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Great'

The Great Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Shows like "The Empress" make an effort to maintain some semblance of historical accuracy. Then there are shows like "The Great," which use history as more of a ... jumping-off point.

Delightfully profane, the Hulu show follows a young, naive Catherine (not quite the Great yet) as she embarks upon marriage with the boorish, sex-crazed, often violent Peter III. She believes that she can lead her new adopted kingdom into an age of enlightenment – but that is, of course, before she meets the Russian court. With career-best performances from Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult in the lead roles, providing both simmering chemistry and uncanny comedic timing, The Great makes history sexy, hilarious, and shockingly relevant.

Watch on Hulu

'Reign'

Reign (TV Series 2013-2017) | trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who knew there were so many teenage girls being installed on thrones all across Europe? "Reign" takes a look at the chaotic political career of Mary, Queen of Scots, who got into a spot of trouble for her romantic liaisons, unconventional behavior and the fact that she was a semi-legitimate claimant to the English throne (something her cousin Queen Elizabeth didn’t love).

Over the course of the CW show’s four seasons, we watch Mary (Adelaide Kane) as she navigates her first marriage with France’s Prince Francis (Toby Regbo) and eventually returns to Scotland as its ruler. Between these two countries and their various romantic entanglements, "Reign" offers all the intrigue anyone could wish for.

Watch on Prime Video

'The Crown'

The Crown | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Each of the seasons of "The Crown" are worth watching in their own right, but if you liked "The Empress," you’ll probably get a lot out of the seasons that feature Princess Diana. Before Di won the title “The People’s Princess,” there was Empress Elisabeth, who occupied a very similar role in the Austrian Empire during her husband’s reign.

As we see especially in the second season of "The Empress," much of the conflict between Sisi and her husband’s family comes from her attempts to forge a personal connection with the people — something that doesn’t win her any favors at court, but endears her to the common man. With Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role of Diana, they present her as a flawed but vulnerable and empathetic figure in modern English history, much like Sisi.

Watch on Netflix