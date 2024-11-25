7 best shows like 'Gossip Girl' to stream right now

The early aughts were a haven of iconic teen shows that showcased the arguably hideous fashion and backstabbing within friend groups of the time. As technology rapidly developed, cell phones changed the name of the game and often caused clique drama. Enter “Gossip Girl.”

The 2007 series centers on a group of rich private school teens in New York City as they screw each other over, cheat with their besties’ beaus and plan elaborate ways to party and make the unpopular kids feel like garbage.

Secrets never last long in this fictionalized iteration of New York City high society. A secret blogger who goes by the name Gossip Girl (voiced by Kristen Bell) sends out text blasts airing everyone’s dirty laundry. The six-season show also spawned a short-lived 2021 reboot by the same name that focused on a new group of teens in the same universe.

If you loved the chaotic drama between frenemies Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena (Blake Lively), here are seven shows like "Gossip Girl" to stream that match the show’s various vibes — between other teen dramas and New York City-centric settings.

'The O.C'

A few years before “Gossip Girl” came onto the scene, “The O.C.” set the tone for the early aughts trend of rich teen shows. In this case, the series is set on the West Coast — Orange County to be specific. Troubled Chino teen Ryan Atwood (Ben McKenzie) is thrust into the lives of the elite when the rich Cohen family takes him in. Naturally, it’s a bit of culture shock for Ryan — much like Dan in “Gossip Girl."

Neither he nor his pseudo-brother Seth (Adam Brody) is particularly interested in high society, but their love interests Marissa (Mischa Barton) and Summer (Rachel Bilson) sure are. Both teens have the 2000s fashion on lock, boasting the best brands and even partaking in fashion shows and other ritzy events.

Though the core four does have the occasional tiff, breakups and makeups, there’s not really the frenemy rivalry that we often see in “Gossip Girl.” Of course “Gossip Girl” creator Josh Schwartz also helmed the 2003 show, so the similarities aren’t all that surprising. If you’re like me, there’s one point in the show that will make you sob so hard you’ll actually give yourself a cold. OK, was that just me? Sufficed to say, you care about these characters.

'One Tree Hill'

Ah, yes, another early aughts teen CW show about the haves and have-nots. “One Tree Hill” centers on half-brothers Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray). Their dynamic is very Blair and Serena-esque, as they’re frequent rivals during basketball games and in their high school social scene. The North Carolina setting is a far cry from New York City, but the teen dynamic isn't much different.

Given that they live in a small, rural town, there's no high society component to the series, but leading ladies Peyton (Hilarie Burton Morgan), Haley (Bethany Joy Lenz) and Brooke (Sophia Bush) still boast fashions that should frankly be out of their means to obtain.

'Pretty Little Liars'

Take “Gossip Girl” and add a murder mystery, psychologically traumatized teens and a slasher vibe and you get “Pretty Little Liars.”

The four main teens are more middle-class than the Upper East Siders and their tight-knit friend group isn’t as keen on constantly backstabbing each other or swimming in the same dating pools. That is, not counting their manipulative pal Alison, whose death kicks off the events of the show. An unknown person calling themselves “A” torments the girls via text message — a lot like the person behind Gossip Girl.

While “Pretty Little Liars” does get a bit repetitive by the end, it remained on the air for seven seasons and even spawned a couple of spinoffs.

'90210'

The original “Beverly Hills, 90210” debuted in 1990, and 18 years later, a reboot “90210” came onto the scene. It's technically a sequel, but the continuity is pretty lacking and you don’t have to watch the OG to enjoy the follow-up. Like “Gossip Girl,” the ensemble show centers on a group of privileged teens who backstab and sleep with each others’ boyfriends/girlfriends enough times to question why they’re even friends at all.

As the title may suggest, the show takes place in Beverly Hills and gives an unrealistic glimpse into the high school and then college lives of wealthy locals. Also like the 2007 show, the ridiculous and dramatized plots keep things entertaining.

'Euphoria'

“Gossip Girl” certainly has some storylines on the darker side, but it’s nothing compared to “Euphoria.” The series centers on Zendaya’s Rue, who kicks off the show by coming home straight from rehab. Instead of focusing on sobriety, she’s not particularly interested in staying clean. Of course, that leads to a whole lot of drama and angst.

The show features some very different characters, between short-fuse jock Nate (Jacob Elordi), a trans student named Jules (Hunter Schafer), a frequently slut-shamed Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira), who’s still figuring out her identity. The wild parties and intense subjects certainly give it “Gossip Girl” vibes and the acting is top-notch. Sam Levinson created the 2019 series, which is still (supposedly) ongoing.

'Sex and the City'

Carrie Bradshaw has long since left her teen days behind by the beginning of “Sex and the City,” but the 1998 show still gives major “Gossip Girl” vibes. While Carrie isn’t made of money (to the point of storing designer clothing in her oven), she somehow manages to afford said outfits and a Manhattan apartment as a struggling journalist. Then again, pretty much every New York-based show has friend groups who seem broke but have prime NYC real estate (we’re looking at you, “Friends”).

Of course, like most of the shows on this list, fashion is just about as much of a main character as the actual characters. Darren Star created the show that also stars Kim Cattrall (Samantha), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte). “Sex and the City” spawned multiple movie sequels and spinoffs.

'The Sex Lives of College Girls'

Rather than setting yet another teen series in high school, “The Sex Lives of College Girls” obviously takes place in … well … college. Like the private school in “Gossip Girl,” the show’s Essex College is equally ritzy and arguably pretentious. The college girls are still young, though, as the show kicks off during their freshmen year. They get to test the boundaries of young adulthood and the freedom that comes with it.

“Gossip Girl” may take place in high school, but the teens’ parents are barely around and let them get away with murder, so they might as well be college-aged. The subjects are also quite adult for that particular age group. So it’s not that far off from this particular show, which was created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. As the title suggests, we dive deep into the group’s sex lives and the drama — and comedy — that comes with it.

