9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Max and more (April 19-21)

A big bouquet of fresh new shows and shows arrive this weekend to watch on Netflix , Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend lineup's biggest title is the premium video-on-demand release of "Dune: Part Two," available via major digital retailers. It continues the epic sci-fi saga about Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who grapples with his destiny as a messiah. Speaking of galactic sequels, "Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver" wraps up Zack Snyder's "Star Wars" wannabe.

On the TV side, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone headlines the true crime drama "Under the Bridge," while the true crime documentary "The Jinx" returns with an enthralling second act. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Under the Bridge’ (Hulu)

Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone nabs her first starring television role in this true crime miniseries based on the 1997 disappearance and murder of a 14-year-old Canadian girl. When Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) turns up dead after attending a party, local police officer Cam Bentland (Gladstone) and journalist Rebecca Godfrey (Riley Keough) dig into the shocking truth of what happened to her and uncover a teen world filled with hatred and violence.

Streaming now on Hulu

‘The Jinx - Part Two’ (HBO)

One of the biggest true crime sensations of the past decade returns with an update on the case of Robert Durst, the real estate billionaire suspected of murdering his longtime friend Susan Berman. The miniseries from director Andrew Jarecki made headlines when Durst was arrested the day before the finale aired — a finale that seemingly contained Durst’s confession. “Part Two” chronicles the prosecution, featuring interviews with lawyers on both sides, jurors and the trial judge. It also brings to light new material, including phone calls Durst made from jail and video footage from the interrogation room.

Premieres Sunday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘The Spiderwick Chronicles (Roku Channel)

The popular children's fantasy books have already been adapted into a movie in 2008 and now they’re coming to the small screen. The coming-of-age story follows the Grace family: Helen (Joy Bryant), 15-year-old fraternal twins Jared (Lyon Daniels) and Simon (Noah Cottrell), and their sister Mallory (Mychala Lee). After they move into their ancestral home, Spiderwick, Jared discovers a boggart and realizes that not only do magical creatures exist but they are surrounded by an entire secret, fantastical world. And they’ll need help to stay safe from the murderous ogre, Mulgarath (Christian Slater).

Streaming now on the Roku Channel

‘Conan O’Brien Must Go’ (Max)

When Conan O’Brien’s TBS late-night show ended in 2021, the comedian was set to make a show for what was then called HBO Max. After a long wait, that show is finally here on the rebranded Max. It is inspired by his podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan,” in which he chatted with listeners from around the world. The show sends him to Norway, Thailand, Argentina and Ireland to meet the friends he made through the podcast, plus take in the local sights, cuisine and culture — all with his signature irreverent humor.

Streaming now on Max

‘The Circle’ season 6 (Netflix)

Netflix’s social media reality series is changing things up in its sixth season. The cast features several new “types” of catfish, like a “Circle” superfan and a player who uses photos from before they lost a lot of weight. Then there’s Max … an artificial intelligence bot! A few new twists also hit the game, such as “Ride or Die” which pairs up two players. But while an alliance can help, it can also hurt — if one gets blocked, the other might get blocked with them. Frustrated face emoji, send!

Streaming now on Netflix

New Movies

‘Dune: Part Two’ (PVOD)

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic ups the ante narratively, visually and emotionally. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his pregnant mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) continue to journey with the Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem). As Paul seeks revenge against the Harkonnens, he becomes enmeshed in the Fremen culture and falls in love with Chani (Zendaya). But when Baron Harkonnen sends his sadistic nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to take control of Arrakis, Paul must decide whether to embrace the prophecy he has been avoiding.

Streaming now via rental/purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver’ (Netflix)

And here is the second of half of a different — and much less acclaimed — space opera. And if director Zack Snyder has his way, this is just the beginning of a franchise (sigh). Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her band of revolutionary warriors are still fighting to protect their new home planet of Veldt from the machinations of the Motherworld. They’ll have to face an enemy they thought was defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the daunting Imperium legion. As the final battle looms, Kora and the revolutionaries must come to terms with the tragic pasts that have led them to this moment.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Freud’s Last Session’ (Netflix)

The premise of this drama, based on a stage play of the same name, is the kind of question posed in college dorm rooms across the land: What if two famous people who never met somehow did meet? In this particular case, those two people are Sigmund Freud (Anthony Hopkins) and C.S. Lewis (Matthew Goode). In a meeting two days after the start of World War II, the atheistic founder of psychonalysis and the recently-reaffirmed Christian writer debate the existence of God.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Migration’ (Peacock)

The peaceful life of a family of mallards in a New England forest is disrupted, much to the chagrin of anxious patriarch Mack (Kumail Nanjiani), when they meet a flock of ducks migrating to Jamaica. Mack is persuaded to join the fun by wife Pam (Elizabeth Banks), their two kids and his uncle Dan (Danny DeVito). But a rainstorm hits, diverting them to New York City instead. There, they must navigate obstacles including aggressive pigeons, humans with cages and a dangerous duck farm. The story penned by “White Lotus” creator Mike White balances plenty of laughs with heart and verve.

Streaming now on Peacock