9 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (March 1-3)

Let the madness begin! The beginning of March ushers in a wave of new shows and movies to watch on Netflix , Hulu and other top streaming services.

This weekend slate is led by "Shogun," FX's sweeping epic drama that is being called the spiritual successor to "Game of Thrones." Also premiering is "Elsbeth," a spinoff of "The Good Wife" that leans toward a criminal mystery "howdunnit."

On the movies side, Adam Sandler gets serious once again as a lonely astronaut in "Spaceman." Plus, "Napoleon" and "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" make their subscription streaming debuts. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

‘Shogun’ (FX/Hulu)

Finding the next “Game of Thrones” has been a big priority for networks and streamers. HBO did it by simply making a prequel. FX may have a true spiritual successor in “Shogun.”

Adapted from the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell, the sweeping epic is set in feudal Japan circa 1600 and follows three lead characters whose destinies intersect: Lord Toranga (Hiroyuki Sanada), a formidable daimyo with dangerous rivals; shipwrecked English sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis); and Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai), a woman from a dishonored family who must prove her value.

There are no dragons or white walkers here, but expect bloody battles, political intrigues and power plays, all carried out with impeccable acting, costumes and production design.

Episodes 1 and 2 streaming now on Hulu

'The Regime' (HBO/Max)

Kate Winslet returns to HBO to headline another limited series, following the highly acclaimed "Mare of Easttown." "The Regime" has a darkly comedic "Succession" vibe as it chronicles a year within the palace of a crumbling authoritarian government.

Winslet is the Chancellor of a fictional European autocracy, who finds her position threatened by domestic turmoil brought on by the imprisonment of the Opposition Leader (Hugh Grant). The Chancellor faces trouble from all fronts, including her own fatuous husband (Guillaume Gallienne) and the snarky U.S. Secretary of State (Martha Plimpton).

Premieres March 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Elsbeth’ (CBS)

“The Good Wife” and its first spinoff “The Good Fight” featured a revolving door of top-notch guest stars. The standout, though, was Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky attorney decidedly on the spectrum.

Now, Elsbeth gets her own spinoff, which sees her getting hired as an observer to the NYPD. Her brilliant, if unconventional way of thinking is well-suited for the role, though her eccentricity exasperates colleagues Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) and Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

Like its predecessors, “Elsbeth” will bring on a great lineup of appearances from Jane Krakowski, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Blair Underwood and Reta, among others.

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘The Tourist’ season 2 (Netflix)

The first season of the BBC thriller was a massive hit, becoming the U.K.’s most-watched drama in 2023 and later skyrocketing to No. 1 on Netflix when it hit the streaming platform. Star Jamie Dornan returns to continue delving into who he is and why people want him dead.

At least now, Elliot has a name and a destination: Ireland. He and girlfriend Helen (Danielle Macdonald) journey to the Emerald Isle to search for more clues about his identity. But Elliot, still grappling with severe memory loss, ends up landing in the middle of a long-running feud between the McDonnell and Cassidy families and faces more danger.

All 6 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘Survivor’ season 46 (CBS)

Eighteen new castaways head to Fiji in a bid to outwit, outlast and outplay each other over the course of 26 days for the title of Sole Survivor and $1 million prize. As usual in this recent era of the show, the castaways will begin divided into three tribes. But while the past few seasons have been remarkably harmonious, season 46 will feature some fireworks — things are going to get a little “spicy,” according to the contestants . Dare we hope for a new villain, a la Russell Hantz or Parvati Shallow, to arise?

Episode 1 streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Somebody Feed Phil’ season 7 (Netflix)

“Everybody Loves Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal continues his food adventures around the world. In the new installments, he treks to Mumbai, Washington, D.C., Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, the "Real" Orlando, Taipei, and Scotland. In each new locale, he uncovers hidden gems, chows down on fantastic meals and forges connections through the universal language of food.

All 8 episodes streaming on Netflix

Movie Premieres

‘Spaceman’ (Netflix)

Adam Sandler doesn’t get serious very often, but when he does, he’s proven he’s got the chops (see: “Uncut Gems,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” “The Meyerowitz Stories”). His next foray over to the serious side sees him playing astronaut Jakub, who is six months into a solitary mission to the edge of the solar system. He realizes that the wife he left behind, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

Desperate to fix their marriage, he finds help from an odd source — a mysterious creature from the beginning of time. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to figure out what went wrong before it’s too late.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Napoleon’ (Apple TV Plus)

Director Ridley Scott reunites with “Gladiator” star Joaquin Phoenix for another action-packed spectacle, this time about the rise and fall of the infamous French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. After a revolution that topples the aristocracy, Napoleon uses his brilliant military acumen to gain authority and influence — ”chaos is a ladder.”

Scott’s massive, impressive battle sequences are balanced with the passionate love story between Napoleon and widow Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). But as Napoleon reaches the pinnacle of power, his own insecurities threaten everything he’s achieved.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ (Max)

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, also known as Arthur Curry, has earned the title of King of Atlantis and is splitting time between his realm and his father’s lighthouse on land with wife Mera (Amber Heard) and their baby. But he’s called back into action when Black Manta, aka David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), returns to avenge his father’s death.

Black Manta wields the Black Trident, which has the power to unleash demonic creatures. Aquaman must turn his brother and former rival, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to save their kingdom and the world from total destruction.

Streaming now on Max