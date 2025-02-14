8 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, HBO and more (Feb. 14-16)

Love is in the air — and streaming on your TV. Valentine’s Day brings romance, as well as thrills and mysteries, via the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO and more of the best streaming services.

The weekend watchlist is dominated by popular returning TV shows, including "Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3, which is the series finale of the "Karate Kid" sequel series. "The White Lotus" season 3 and "Yellowjackets" season 3 unveil new mysteries and deaths in lush Thailand and the Canadian wilderness, respectively. Plus, a new installment of "Love Is Blind" introduces more singles ready to mingle and possibly get married.

On the movie side, Bridget Jones embarks on a new life stage in "Mad About the Boy," while Anya Taylor-Jones and Miles Teller pair up for the supernatural horror "The Gorge." Here's my guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV shows

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 3 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The final chapter of "Cobra Kai" is here. These last episodes bring an end to the saga that started with "The Karate Kid" in 1984. Former rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) now stand united against their toughest test yet. After the shocking events at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, the Miyagi-Do senseis and students must regroup to take on Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his ruthless new dojo, The Iron Dragons. To win, they’ll have to go back to where it all began—the Valley.

►All 5 episodes streaming now on Netflix

‘White Lotus’ season 3 (HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Welcome to the White Lotus Thailand! Mike White’s sharp-edged comedy returns with a fresh setting and mostly new faces — though one familiar guest is back. Natasha Rothwell reprises her role as Belinda, the season 1 spa manager, now in Thailand as part of an exchange program. Joining her in paradise are a trio of longtime friends (Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb), a wealthy businessman (Jason Isaacs), his wife (Parker Posey), and their three grown children, plus a middle-aged man (Walton Goggins) and his much younger girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood). But as always at the White Lotus, luxury quickly gives way to chaos.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to revisit this twisted tale of survival and the darkness lurking within a group of women who were stranded in the wilderness as teenagers. Once again, the story jumps between two timelines. In the ‘90s, the girls struggle to endure after their cabin burns down, forcing them to continue their gruesome hunts—meaning we may finally uncover the truth about “Pit Girl.” In the present, Misty (Christina Ricci) wrestles with the fallout of accidentally killing Natalie, a tragedy that might just lead to Van’s (Lauren Ambrose) cancer disappearing.

►Episodes 1-2 streaming now on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Love Is Blind’ season 8 (Netflix)

Love is Blind Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Love is blind … at least sometimes. Netflix’s hit dating experiment has actually produced more lasting couples than that other rose-filled franchise (shoutout to Lauren and Cameron, and Brett and Tiffany!). But of course, the real draw is the drama. The setup hasn’t changed: singles date each other in pods without ever seeing one another, only meeting face-to-face if they get engaged. This season, the hopeful romantics hail from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, so expect plenty of down-to-earth Midwestern charm ... along with the usual chaos.

►Episodes 1-6 streaming now on Netflix

‘Grimsburg’ season 2 (Fox)

Jon Hamm and Rachel Dratch Preview Season 2 of Fox's Grimsburg at NYCC - YouTube Watch On

Jon Hamm’s animated comedy is back, and this time it’s bringing in a familiar voice: Martin Short. The "Only Murders in the Building" star joins the cast as Otis Volcanowitz, the freshest (and youngest) detective at the Grimsburg police department. Meanwhile, Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm) has been kicked out by his wife, Harmony (Erinn Hayes), and finds himself moving into a house haunted by an overly attached ghost. But when he throws a party and ignores his spectral roommate, she doesn’t take it well—putting everyone’s lives at risk.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

New movies

‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ (Peacock)

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The fourth installment of the “Bridget Jones” franchise finds the titular character older, a bit wiser, but still romantically challenged. Now a widow after Mark’s death four years prior, Bridget is raising their two children with the help of her family, friends and even ex-lover Daniel (Hugh Grant). Ready to dip her toes back into the dating pool, she downloads the apps and forms a connection with a younger man, 29-year-old free spirit Roxster (Leo Woodall). But she’s also drawn to her son’s science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor). It is a truth universally acknowledged that Bridget Jones’ love life will never be uncomplicated.

►Streaming now on Peacock

‘The Gorge’ (Apple TV Plus)

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This sci-fi horror action movie pairs Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller as highly trained operatives posted at guard towers on opposite sides of a vast gorge that contains an undisclosed, mysterious evil. It’s like a really messed-up meet cute. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant against their unknown, unseen enemy. When they discover what the threat actually is, they must work together to keep it in the gorge before it destroys humanity.

►Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘La Dolce Villa’ (Netflix)

La Dolce Villa | Scott Foley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The intricacies of father-daughter relationships have been explored in classics like “Father of the Bride” (all three versions) and now in this new Netflix romantic comedy. Eric (Scott Foley) is a widower and successful restaurant consultant who grows concerned when his 24-year-old daughter Olivia (Maia Reficco) decides to buy an Italian villa for one euro and restore it to its original glory. Determined to stop her from pouring her money into the fixer upper, Eric heads to the small town of Montezara, where he meets Francesca (Violante Placido), the mayor who instituted the real estate program as a way to revitalize the area. Eric finds himself drawn to Francesa, while Olivia begins her own romance with the handsome Giovanni (Giuseppe Futia).

►Streaming now on Netflix