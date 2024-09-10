5 top new movies to stream on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (September 10-16)

There are new movies across the best streaming services this week with Netflix, Max, Hulu and more among the platforms offering subscribers something fresh to watch over the coming days.

My highlight of the week is the Max debut of “Civil War." This dramatic thriller is set in an alternative United States torn apart by an internal conflict and follows its eponymous war from a very unique perspective. Other top picks this week include the zany action movie “Boy Kills World” on Hulu, and the ultra-violent slasher “In a Violent Nature” on Shudder.

These are just the start of the top new movies that you can stream this week, you’ll find a full guide to all the best new additions across the most popular streaming platforms below. And don’t forget to check out our companion article covering the best new TV shows this week.

'Robot Dreams' (PVOD)

ROBOT DREAMS - Official Trailer - In Theaters May 31

“Robot Dreams” is based on the comic of the same name by Sara Varon, and follows the heartwarming friendship between a dog and his robot best pal in New York City (Yes, this animated movie is very quirky). After doing everything together over a blissful summer the two friends are torn apart when Dog is forced to abandon Robot at the beach (salt water and sea air aren’t great for metallic robot parts), and what follows is a nostalgic journey that explores friendship in all its forms.

This joyful animated movie, which blends comedy and drama, was a hit when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, and has received critical acclaim ever since. It has been particularly lauded for its ability to tell an emotional tale without any dialogue. The entire story is told without a single spoken word. It was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at this year's Oscars. So, if you’re looking to watch something a little different this week, “Robot Dreams” is the ideal pick.

Buy or rent on Amazon from September 10

'Boy Kills World' (Hulu)

Boy Kills World | Official Trailer | In theaters April 26

If I had seen “Boy Kills World” when I was 14 years old, I probably would have declared it the best movie ever made. This gleefully violent action movie isn’t afraid of getting in your face, and its blend of brutality and immature comedy definitely won’t appeal to everybody. But if you want over-the-top action, coupled with absurdist humor, then “Boy Kills World” hits the mark and is an entertaining ride.

Set in a dystopian future city, our protagonist is the eponymous Boy (Bill Skarsgård), a young man rendered deaf and mute in childhood during an attack that killed his entire family. Trained in martial arts by a mysterious shaman, Boy sets out on a mission of revenge against the Van Der Koy family who took everything from him. While Boy is mute, viewers are given insight into his thoughts via voiceover from “Bob’s Burgers” actor H. Jon Benjamin.

Watch on Hulu from September 13

'Civil War' (Max)

Civil War | Official Trailer HD | A24

You’d probably assume a thriller set during a second American civil war would focus on the combatants on the frontline, or perhaps be set within the corridors of power driving the war effort. But writer/director Alex Garland opts for a very surprising perspective in his “Civil War” movie. Our window into this internal conflict is a group of photojournalists looking to take the defining shot of the war.

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny (who you may now recognize from “Alien: Romulus”) and Stephen McKinley Henderson, “Civil War” is a fascinating insight into a fictional conflict that also asks broader questions about our current fractured society. Dunst and Spaney are the standouts in the cast, but the whole ensemble is excellent. Watch out for a particularly memorable scene involving Jesse Plemons as a gun-toting soldier with an unsettling worldview.

Watch on Max from September 13

'In a Violent Nature' (Shudder/AMC Plus)

In A Violent Nature Official Trailer | Shudder

Speaking of unique perspectives, have you ever wanted to see a horror movie from the killer's view of point? Then “In a Violent Nature” will scratch that very specific itch. This slasher doesn’t try and hide its antagonist, instead, audiences are made aware of his movements at nearly all times, and we get a front-row seat to the blood-soaked carnage that follows.

The plot itself is fairly routine and sees a group of teenagers accidentally resurrect a mask-wearing killer in the woods of Ontario. Rather than being appreciative that these teens awoke him from his slumber, the killer embarks on a murderous spree with a rusty hook as his weapon of choice. Slasher fans will enjoy this new perspective on the genre, but I should warn you that “In a Violent Nature” doesn’t shy away from the gore. Squeamish viewers should stay away.

Watch on Shudder from September 13

'Uglies' (Netflix)

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix

When I first read the logline for Netflix’s new movie “Uglies,” I couldn’t help but get a sense of déjà vu. This YA sci-fi movie is set in a future dystopian society (aren’t they all?) which enforces strict beauty standards by mandating each citizen receives cosmetic surgery at the age of 16 to ensure they are “pretty”. That’s pretty much the exact plotline of “The Twilight Zone” episode “Number 12 Looks Just Like You."

Putting aside that intense sense of familiarity, “Uglies” feels a little out of time. These young-adult movies were all the rage around a decade ago, but have since fallen out of favor. Perhaps, “Ugles”, which stars Joey King as protagonist Tally Youngblood, will reignite the trend, but based on the trailer it appears to be following the genre staples to a tee. At the least, it surely can’t be worse than the adaptations of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” or "Divergent."

Watch on Netflix from September 13