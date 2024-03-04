5 new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Apple, TV and more (March 4-10)

The madness of March begins with a fresh slate of new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Apple TV Plus and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

The lineup of new TV shows is led by Guy Ritchie's TV spinoff of his film "The Gentlemen" and season 2 of "Extraordinary," one of the best shows you're probably not watching. Plus, the Oscars will be broadcast at the end of the week, so you can see which movies and performers are honored. Here are the top new shows to watch this week.

‘Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda’ (Netflix)

“The last time Netflix brought this many trans people together it was for a protest so, progress,” Hannah Gadsby quips in this multi-comic special that she hosts. While Netflix does deservedly get a lot of flak for its continued support of certain transphobia-spewing comedians, the streamer can also be commended for its continued support of Gadsby. The special features short sets from a range of genderqueer comics from around the world, including Jes Tom, Alok, Asha Ward, Chloe Petts, DeAnne Smith, Krishna Istha, and Mx. Dahlia Belle.

Premieres Tuesday, March 5 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Extraordinary’ season 2 (Hulu)

This underrated gem is absolutely worth digging up from the depths of Hulu’s library. It’s so good that I binged “Extraordinary” season 1 in one day . The British comedy is set in a world where everyone gets a superpower around their 18th birthday — except for 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers). The lack of an ability has made her bitter and cynical. But in season 2, things are looking up. She’s able to go to the clinic to diagnose her power and she has a cute boyfriend, Jizzlord (Luke Rollason). The catch is that Jizzlord has a family he doesn’t remember! Meanwhile, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hansa) navigate their post-breakup realities.

Airs Wednesday, March 6 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu

‘The Gentlemen’ (Netflix)

Guy Ritchie is bringing his unique style to television with this spinoff of his 2019 film. The TV series will feature new characters within the same gangster world. Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman, who unexpectedly inherits the title of Duke of Halstead. He soon discovers that his estranged father’s massive country estate is part of a cannabis empire. Eddie finds himself squaring off against career criminal Bobby Glass’ (Ray Winstone), a drug kingpin in the East End of London, and Bobby’s ruthless daughter Susie (Kaya Scodelario). While he initially wants nothing to do with the cannabis business, Eddie begins to get sucked in — and like it.

Thursday, March 7 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Reluctant Traveler’ season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

“Schitt’s Creek” alum Eugene Levy hits the road again for more traveling adventures. As he says, “Here's to trying new things — well, within reason.” Levy will visit some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, uncover hidden local gems and stay in unique hotels. Along the way, he’ll experience Midsummer in Sweden, taste French cuisine in Saint-Tropez, fish around Milos, harvest grapes in Italy, play soccer with an iconic Spanish star in Seville and visit for the first time his mother’s childhood home of Scotland.

Premieres Friday, March 8 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

The Oscars (ABC)

Hollywood’s biggest night — its Super Bowl, if you will — is finally here after a long awards season. The stars will align on the red carpet and Jimmy Kimmel is hosting again. By now, you should be aware of the major nominees and likely winners. “Oppenheimer” should walk away with a bunch of trophies, including Best Picture and Best Director, but expect some love for “Barbie,” “Poor Things,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Holdovers.” And all five Best Song nominees will be performing, a rarity that is very welcome.

Airs Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)