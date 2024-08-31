5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more

Things aren't too exciting this week, but there are still a couple of hit movies to be found across the best streaming services if you know where to look. So if you've been looking for what to watch this weekend, look no further.

Leading the pack this week is "The Fall Guy" on Peacock, which sees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt team up for an action-comedy from real-life stuntman and director David Leitch that'll leave you in stitches. Over on Max, you can catch the eerie and riveting directorial debut from M. Night Shyamalan's daughter titled "The Watchers." Meanwhile, Netflix has a new possession horror film, "The Deliverance," based on a spine-tingling true story, as well as a gripping drama about a group of rich kids who are the absolute worst in "Untold Royals." And if you're in the mood for a hate-watch, the much-maligned "Borderlands" movie is already on premium VOD platforms, likely to recoup part of its massive budget given its disastrous box office run so far.

So, without further ado, here are the best movies to watch this weekend that just landed on streaming. If you're looking for even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new shows to check out.

‘The Deliverance’ (Netflix)

The Deliverance | Lee Daniels | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Halloween may still be a ways away, but Netflix is already getting into the spooky spirit with its latest possession horror film, "The Deliverance." Directed by Lee Daniels, it's a dramatization of the alleged haunting of the Ammons family in 2011 at what's now known as the Demon House of Indiana.

Andra Day stars as Ebony Jackson, a fictionalized version of the Ammons family matriarch, who moves with her three kids — Andre (Anthony B. Jenkins), Nate (Caleb McLaughlin) and Shante (Demi Singleton) — into a new place hoping for a fresh start. But strange happenings plague their home, from infestation of flies to doors slamming in the night and mysterious footsteps echoing through the halls. Soon she finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Watchers' (Max)

THE WATCHERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While not technically an M. Night Shyamalan movie, a lot of his tricks can be seen in his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut "The Watchers." Dakota Fanning stars as Mina, an American immigrant who becomes stranded in a dense forest in Galway, Ireland, that's not charted on any map.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When she does find shelter, following an old woman to a bunker, she's horrified to discover she is trapped alongside three strangers as mysterious creatures called the Watchers stalk the woods. The Watchers observe their captives through a mirrored window of the bunker every evening, and anyone who's not inside by nightfall becomes their next hunt. As the months drag on, the group begins to turn on one another, but they'll need to work together to escape and uncover the true nature of these strange beings that have started imitating their captives.

Watch it now on Max

'Untamed Royals' (Netflix)

Untamed Royals | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If subtitles aren't a dealbreaker for you, Netflix's latest thriller "Untamed Royals" is a must-watch new release. Directed by Humberto Hinojosa Ozcariz, it follows a group of young, wealthy elites who exploit their privilege to commit shocking, violent crimes and leave poor, hardworking folks to take the blame. After all, they’re rich kids who already live off their parent's dime, so why would anyone suspect them of stealing?

However, when one particularly heinous crime puts them on the radar of one dogged police detective, their twisted game begins to fall apart. Although a bit slow at times, this gripping drama filled with murder, chaos, and class conflict somehow manages to wrap you in by the audacity of the world presented, and its haunting conclusion leaves you with many questions to face.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Fall Guy' (Peacock)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by the ‘80s TV show of the same name, “The Fall Guy” is a hilarious action-comedy from real-life stuntman and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of "Bullet Train" and "Deadpool 2." Better still, it's led by a duo of Hollywood A-listers, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, in the Barbenheimer reunion we didn't know we needed.

Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a stuntman still recovering from a workplace accident that nearly ended his career and ruined his budding romance with Jody Moreno (Blunt), a camerawoman with dreams of becoming a director. Months later, Jody finally gets her big break, but everything goes to hell when the movie's star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), goes missing. Colt is forced out of retirement to find the missing actor, unravel a conspiracy, and win back the love of his life.

Watch it now on Peacock

‘Borderlands’ (PVOD)

Borderlands (2024) Official Trailer - Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black - YouTube Watch On

Is "Borderlands" a good movie? The answer is a resounding "no" from just about everyone and their mother. But, as a fan of Gearbox's video game series, am I still morbidly curious to see this trainwreck? You bet. In his "Borderlands" review, my colleague described it as "one hell of a throwback" to the god-awful video game adaptations of yesteryear, which to me sounds like a fun one to hate-watch.

The premise is familiar if you played the games: A ragtag team of mercenaries team up to bust heads and battle alien monsters on the backwoods, battle-worn planet of Pandora. Oh, and the fate of the world is at stake for some reason or another. Fans of the series will recognize some familiar faces, including Lilith (Cate Blanchett), Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) among others.

Buy it now on Amazon