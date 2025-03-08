5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more

Even the best streaming services are having an Oscars hangover, it seems. While there aren't a ton of new releases this weekend on Netflix, Max, and Hulu, you can still find some gems to add to your watchlist.

If you're looking for what to watch next, we've got you covered. We're highlighting all of the best new movies that just landed on streaming, including one of my biggest surprises from last year, "Heretic." Hugh Grant puts on his villain hat to horrific ends in this psychological horror-thriller that's new to Max.

If you enjoyed "Parasite" and are looking for more movies all about taking the rich elite down a peg, check out the German thriller "Delicious" on Netflix or "Rumours" on Paramount Plus for a more B-movie spin on political satire.

Over on Hulu, you can find the latest entry in the Hellboy franchise, "Hellboy: The Crooked Man," for some antihero action. Or if true crime is more your thing, Netflix's latest documentary "Chaos: The Manson Murders" dives into the conspiracy behind one of the nation's most horrific murder sprees.

Though it's a light week for streaming, there are still a few must-watch movies you can now watch from the comfort of your couch. So without further ado, let's dive into my top picks for what movies to watch this weekend.

‘Heretic’ (Max)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

One of my favorite movies from last year, "Heretic" arrives on Max this month, and it's definitely worth adding to your watchlist.

Known for his loveably roguish rom-com roles, Hugh Grant steals the show by playing against type as a sinister villain right up there with Hannibal Lecter and Pennywise in terms of unsettling performances.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In this chilling psychological horror-thriller, Grant stars as Mr. Reed, a reclusive man who welcomes two Mormon missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) into his home in what turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse as his true intentions emerge.

While it takes a while for the action to get going, "Heretic's" wordy first half is still riveting in its own way. Though the young women at first try to play nice with their clearly unstable and potentially dangerous host, that all-too-real tension boils over as they realize the dire situation they're trapped in.

"Heretic's" disturbingly plausible premise and haunting performances, particularly Grant's as an entirely too convincing villain, make it a must-watch even for non-horror fans.

Watch it now on Max

‘Hellboy: The Crooked Man’ (Hulu)

Hellboy: The Crooked Man | Official Trailer (2024) Jack Kesy, Adeline Rudolph, Leah McNamara - YouTube Watch On

After a notoriously long road to its initial release, "Hellboy: The Crooked Man” is coming to streaming.

The horned antihero's second reboot was supposed to launch the comic book franchise back into the limelight, but following a year and a half in development hell and a lukewarm response from critics and fans, it ultimately arrives on Hulu with its tail between its legs.

Set in the '50s, "The Crooked Man" sees Jack Kesy star as Big Red this time around, a half-demon tackling occult threats for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense.

When a deceptively simple mission goes wrong, he becomes stranded in rural Appalachia with a rookie BRPD agent (Adeline Rudolph) obsessed with the supernatural.

As the duo attempts to find their way home, they cross paths with a demonic figure responsible for the area’s supernatural beasties, with the titular Crooked Man also having a mysterious connection to Hellboy’s past.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Delicious' (Netflix)

Delicious | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

While you probably haven't heard of this movie, fans of "Parasite" shouldn't miss this German thriller that just landed on Netflix.

"Delicious" follows an affluent family on vacation who welcomes a stranger into their fold as a sort of apology after hitting her with their car. As the outsider slowly infiltrates the family, they each become dangerously intertwined, with dark consequences.

Sound familiar? It's essentially the same setup as Bong Joon-ho's multi-Oscar-winning thriller. But who says lightning can't strike twice?

"Delicious" marks the directorial debut of Nele Mueller-Stöfen, and while Netflix has kept tight-lipped about plot details outside of a single trailer, if the "eat the rich" vibes of movies like "Knives Out" and "Ready or Not" are your thing, this is one to keep an eye out for.

Watch it now on Netflix

'Rumours' (Paramount Plus)

Rumours Trailer #1 (2024) - YouTube Watch On

I'll admit, this one slipped by me last year, which is a shame because I love executive producer Ari Aster's other movies like "Hereditary" and "Midsommar."

Based on the trailer, this genre-bending apocalyptic horror-comedy sounds like another must-watch for "Parasite" fans if some B-movie silliness isn't a deal-breaker.

It follows seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies at the annual G7 summit that become spectacles of their own incompetence when they discover the chateau they're supposed to be staying at has been abandoned.

Things only get weirder from there. Stranded in the woods, the elites are besieged on all sides by ancient mummies that emerge from the bog. Also, there's a giant glowing brain that I guess figures into everything somehow?

"Rumours" looks like a goofy political satire cemented by a strong comedic performance from Cate Blanchett, a charismatic but disconnected German chancellor, and Roy Dupuis, Canada's prime minister and the red-headed stepchild of the group.

Watch it now on Paramount Plus

‘Chaos: The Manson Murders’ (Netflix)

CHAOS: The Manson Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is on a true crime strike these days. If you've already caught up on the streamer's "American Murder" series, you'll be happy to know a new true crime documentary, "Chaos: The Manson Murders" just arrived.

Promising to bring “a fresh perspective to this chilling chapter of American history," the documentary looks at the covert motives that led to the notorious criminal and cult leader's killing spree.

Based on the nonfiction book by journalist Tom O'Neill with Dan Piepenbring, it uncovers a decades-long conspiracy that includes CIA mind control experiments, law enforcement, and connected Mafia figures like Jack Ruby and the prosecutor in Manson's trial.

With Academy Award-winning director Errol Morris, known for his thought-provoking true-crime documentary "The Thin Blue Line," at the helm, you can be sure there's plenty of twists and turns to keep you glued to your seat.

Watch it now on Netflix