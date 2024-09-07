5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more

A new month means a fresh smorgasbord of new movies across the best streaming services. But with so many great titles on offer, figuring out what to watch can become a challenge.

That's why I've separated the wheat from the chaff and highlighted all the best new movies on streaming to add to your watchlist this weekend. Leading the pack is a new high-octane action-thriller on Netflix, "Rebel Ridge," which sees Aaron Pierre go full Rambo on a cabal of corrupt cops. Meanwhile, Max just got this year's Oscar winner for Best Animated Picture, "The Boy and the Heron," from the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki.

So without further ado, here are the best new movies to watch that just landed on streaming. For even more recommendations on what to watch, be sure to check out our round-up of the best new shows to binge this week.

'Rebel Ridge' (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

From “Green Room” and “Hold the Dark” director Jeremy Saulnier comes an action thriller in the vein of "Jack Reacher" that proves Aaron Pierre is the rising Hollywood star to watch. Years after his service as a Marine, Terry Richmond (Pierre) is doing his best to enjoy civilian life but corrupt cops are making that really, really difficult. When he heads to the small town of Shelby Springs to post bail for his cousin, local law enforcement unjustly seizes his life savings.

After finding an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry uncovers a deep-rooted conspiracy with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) at the center. Using his particular set of skills, Terry must navigate a deadly conflict to seek justice for his family and protect his newfound ally, all while his own mysterious past slowly comes to light.

Watch it now on Netflix

'The Boy and the Heron' (Max)

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official English Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The latest animated fantasy movie from the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, "The Boy and the Heron," is finally on streaming. This Oscar-winning film, which is partially inspired by Miyazaki's own life, follows 11-year-old Mahito Maki (Luca Padovan) after he moves to the countryside with his father and new stepmother (Gemma Chan) — his late mother's sister.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Struggling with his grief and adjusting to his new reality, Mahito encounters a mysterious gray heron (Robert Pattinson) that leads him to a sealed watchtower once home to his mother's granduncle. When Mahito's stepmother goes missing, he sets off to the watchtower along with his family's maid Kiriko (Florence Pugh) to find her. What he uncovers is a surreal world shared by both the living and the dead that's filled with magic, giant sea creatures and man-eating parakeets.

Watch it now on Max

Max: Starts at $9.99/month

Our favorite streaming service combines quality and quantity. Its library contains HBO prestige shows like "House of the Dragon" and "White Lotus," blockbuster movies from Warner Bros. and DC, plus reality TV and true crime docs from Discovery's family of networks.

'Imaginary' (Starz)

Imaginary (2024) Official Trailer â€“ DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Taegen Burns - YouTube Watch On

Blumhouse's supernatural chiller "Imaginary" wasn't exactly a hit at the box office (though audiences were slightly more charitable, rating it 55% on Rotten Tomatoes). But if you're in the mood for a trashy horror flick to throw popcorn at this weekend, this is a great option. It also gave me flashbacks to a Disney Channel original movie that scared the pants off me as a kid: "Don't Look Under the Bed."

Because just like in "Don't Look Under the Bed," in this world, imaginary friends not only exist but can grow bitter and resentful after their creators inevitably grow up and abandon them. The story follows Jessica (DeWanda Wise), a young woman who returns to her childhood home with her new husband, only to discover a disturbing truth about her long-forgotten imaginary friend, Chauncey the bear. At first, Chauncey appears to be the same friendly, lovable companion she remembers. However, it soon becomes evident that he has far darker intentions as he plots to steal the soul of Jessica's young stepdaughter, Alice (Pyper Braun).

Watch it now on Starz

'The American Society of Magical Negroes' (Prime Video)

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES - Watch At Home Tomorrow! - YouTube Watch On

“The American Society of Magical Negroes” might not have made a splash at the box office or among critics, but audiences have been warmer to this unique modern fantasy film. Now that it's on Prime Video, it's easier than ever to watch and judge for yourself.

The titular society is a secret group of Black people with magical powers who dedicate themselves to protecting the Black community by, paradoxically, making life easier for white people. The film stars Justice Smith (known for "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves") as Aren, a struggling artist who is initially excited to discover his magical talents. However, when the society lands him a job at a major social media company, he quickly realizes he's nothing more than a token diversity hire. Growing disillusioned, Aren begins to challenge the society's mission, disrupting their magic and causing chaos.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Sonic the Hedgehog' (Netflix)

Sonic The Hedgehog (2020) - New Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Netflix's list of its most-watched movies always has a healthy helping of children's movies in the mix, and this week saw "Sonic the Hedgehog" race onto the streamer's top 10. And right as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is getting ready to leave too, hmmm...maybe that old Sega vs. Nintendo rivalry has entered the streaming wars.

While you're waiting for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" to hit theaters this December, you can revisit the Blue Blur's first adventure on the big screen. To escape those who'd want to use his power, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) flees to Earth and hides out in the rural town of Green Hills, Montana. But when his superspeed accidentally lands him on the government's radar, he must team up with the local sheriff (James Marsden) to thwart the eccentric and villainous scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) on his tail.

Watch it now on Netflix