3 best free movies on the Roku Channel right now

The days are getting crisper. The nights are getting chilly. That must mean it's time to settle in with a great movie. But no need to subscribe to yet another streaming service — not when you can save tons of money and catch plenty of free movies on one of our favorite services: the Roku Channel.

The Roku Channel is rife with hundreds of TV shows and movies that you can watch for free. No sign-up, no subscription, no nothing. All you need to do is watch a few ads here and there. It's part of why we've deemed the Roku Channel one of the best free streaming services available now.

There, you'll find a wide variety of different movies, from classics to some of the bigger names in cinema. With new content added every week, you never know what you'll find there. A new favorite? An old standby? Who knows?

Not sure where to start? Check out some of our favorite free movies on the Roku Channel available to stream this instant.

'Midway'

This explosive action movie chronicles the pivotal Battle of Midway during World War II, a clash between the U.S. and Japanese forces in the Pacific. The movie, however, focuses on some of the aviators and military leaders on both sides as they find themselves locked in intense combat. Throughout a series of realistic encounters, "Midway" treats you to some of the most important battles that ultimately turned the tide of the war. When the Japanese fleet prepares to ambush American forces, the U.S. Navy's courage and tactical prowess are put to the test and play out through dogfights, bombing raids, and personal sacrifices. It's not a movie for everyone, but its dogged devotion to realism is impressive.

'All Hallows' Eve'

Whether you've seen the stomach-turning "Terrifier" series and want to see the origin of killer clown Art or you're bummed Halloween is over, "All Hallows' Eve" is a must-see. It follows a terrifying night of horror when a babysitter discovers a mysterious VHS tape in the kids' trick-or-treat bags. She decides to watch the tape alone and finds a series of unsettling events unfolding, each surrounding a man dressed as a clown. As the night wears on, it becomes clear that the events on the tape may be more than just fiction. And this one isn't for the faint of heart, so be sure you're a total gorehound before signing up.

'Gladiator'

“Are you not entertained?” disgraced Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) famously bellows at the crowd in this Oscar-winning epic, and it’s basically impossible not to be entertained by Maximus’ rise and fall and rise again, as he takes down the snivelingly evil Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Even with very little basis in actual history, Ridley Scott’s film immerses the audience in ancient Rome, pitting the noble Maximus against the conniving usurper who killed his own father so he could take the crown. Scott crafts a rousing combination of early ’00s Hollywood action blockbuster and old-school sword-and-sandal saga, with visceral fight scenes and a sweeping scope. Crowe commands the screen as he delivers memorably quotable lines, taking on all comers in the gladiatorial arena as Maximus pursues his quest for vengeance. - JB

