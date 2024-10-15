Roku just got a huge update that turns your TV into a smart home security center

Roku's latest update makes the company's streaming devices and TVs some of the best smart home devices you can buy for keeping an eye on your property. The biggest upcoming feature is the rotating "Camera Carousel" of all your Roku security video feeds on the big screen. This will automatically switch views when cameras detect activity or during timed intervals.

You'll also now get real-time pop-up notifications from all your Roku cameras — no longer just your video doorbell. This gives you a heads-up if there's movement in the yard or if the kiddos wake up in the middle of the night while you're watching TV. These notifications are completely optional. That said, it's nice not to have to check separate devices like your phone or smart display constantly.

Roku Video Doorbell: was $115 now $99 @ Amazon

This 1440p HD Night Vision doorbell camera offers an ultrawide view so you can see who's approaching your stoop. Its motion and sound detection shows notifications on your Roku TV. Since it's a rebranded Wyze camera, it also works with Alexa and Google to boot.



Roku Indoor Camera (2-Pack): was $60 now $39 @ Amazon

These 1080p wired cameras are easy to stand up or mount on a variety of surfaces. Their color night vision can capture TK images. Plus, they double as Smoke & CO alarm listeners that send an alert the moment your camera hears an alarm in your home.

Roku Outdoor Security Camera: was $80 now $74 @ Amazon

This battery-powered HD camera lasts up to six months on a single charge. It's IP65 weatherproofed to withstand snow or rain and can be paired with the Roku Solar Panel to keep your camera juiced up without any maintenance from your end. Its built-in smart sensors detect body heat, so you won’t get false alerts for events like trees swaying in the wind.

Roku’s devices also talk to its smart security system, which will now show alarm alerts directly from your TV. The streaming giant tossed its hat into the smart home ring two years ago with the launch of its proprietary video doorbell, smart lighting and smart camera systems. If they look familiar, that's because they're actually manufactured by Wyze.

If you own both a Roku TV device and one of the company's security cameras, you'll start seeing the updated motion notifications across all camera types as early as this week. That's in addition to the slick Camera Carousel feature. Roku's cameras will get a web feed view to access their feeds on computers and other devices later this year. It's good to see Roku's notoriously locked-down system on smart home gain parity with FireTV and Google's new TV Streamer. However, those systems work with other third-party cameras.

