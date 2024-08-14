3 best free movies on YouTube right now

Turn the lights out, pop some corn and hit the sofa with your friends, family or pet. It's time to watch a movie! And you don't need to go anywhere but YouTube to get your fix — or pay a single cent.

YouTube is an excellent place to find swarths of free content, including tons of movies that you can choose from on the platform, all for free (and without needing to purchase a YouTube Premium subscription). In fact, this puts it on the same level as some of the best free streaming services available.

That's right. You can find tons of movies, both new and old by searching YouTube, nestled there among music videos, influencer vlogs, and streamers' Twitch archives. No matter what you're into, you'll find something you want to watch, from horror to comedy classics and beyond.

Check out three of our favorite picks for the best movies on YouTube right now.

'Pleasantville'

Due to a mysterious phenomenon, David (Tobey Maguire) and Jennifer (Reese Witherspoon) find themselves transported from their modern-day reality into the black-and-white world of a 1950s sitcom called "Pleasantville." As they try to blend in with the seemingly perfect residents, they begin to introduce color and change to the community, which causes the townsfolk to question everything. This leads to a gradual transformation of Pleasantville as it seems headed for a bright and colorful future that eventually embraces change and modernity — though David and Jennifer still have to get back to their own time.

Watch on YouTube

'The Dark Crystal'

Journey to the world of Thra, where a magical crystal once maintained balance until it was damaged and caused a major division. The evil Skeksis use the power of the broken crystal to prolong their lives, while the Mystics wait for the fulfillment of a prophecy that will restore harmony. Jen (Stephen Garlick) is a young Gelfling raised by the Mystics. He sets off on a quest to find the missing shard of the crystal and heal the rift between the two races. Along the way, he encounters Kira (Lisa Maxwell), another surviving Gelfling, and together they uncover the truth behind the crystal's power.

Watch on YouTube

'Paprika'

In "Paprika", a device called the DC Mini lets therapists enter their patients' dreams and explore their subconscious minds. Dr. Atsuko Chiba (Cindy Robinson) is a psychotherapist who uses her alter ego, Paprika, to do dream therapy. But when the DC Mini prototypes are stolen, the boundaries between dreams and reality begin to blur. As the thief uses the device to manipulate and merge people's dreams, causing a collective dream state that threatens to consume the real world, Paprika and her colleagues must navigate through a series of chaotic dreamscapes.

Watch on YouTube