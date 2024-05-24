11 new movies and shows to watch Memorial Day weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (May 24-27)

Summer lovin’ and having a blast streaming! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off the summer season, and when you’re not enjoying the outdoors, you have plenty of options for new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Prime Video and other top streaming services .

If you're not heading to the theater to see the latest summer movies, you can watch "The Fall Guy" and "Dune: Part Two" from the comfort of home. Plus, Jennifer Lopez headlines the action sci-fi thriller "Atlas" on Netflix.

On the TV side, fan-favorites "Evil" season 4 and "Trying" season 4 are back with new, very different adventures. Here's our guide on what to watch this weekend.

New TV

‘Evil’ season 4 (Paramount Plus)

This acclaimed, but under-watched, supernatural horror drama unveils a fourth and final season that figures to end with a terrifying bang. Skeptical forensic psychologist Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Catholic seminarian David Acosta (Mike Colter) and aetheist technology contractor Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) continue investigating occult cases ranging from demonic possession to alleged witches to malevolent relics.

But they've also got other problems on their hands: Leland (Michael Emerson) tries to persuade Kristen into raising the baby antichrist conceived with her egg; the Vatican recruits David to its secret service; and Ben begins to see visions of a taunting jinn. But time is running out as the trio discovers the parish is disbanding the team due to a lack of funds.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Trying’ season 4 (Apple TV Plus)

If this underrated British comedy had ended with the third season, I wouldn't have been mad. But I am delighted to see the parenthood journey continue for Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith). But “Trying” is so damn delightful that I’m not going to complain about getting more of it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The show jumps ahead six years after the couple adopted Princess and Tyler. Now a teenager, Princess (Scarlett Rayner) yearns to connect with her birth mother, putting Jason and Nikki’s parenting skills to the ultimate test. Meanwhile, Tyler isn’t getting picked for any soccer teams, so Jason decides to start one of his own for himself and all of the other kids who are left on the sidelines.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

‘Tires’ (Netflix)

Netflix loves nothing more than giving a platform to controversial comedians. Shane Gillis is the latest to follow the likes of Dave Chappelle and Matt Rife. Gillis is infamously known for getting fired from “Saturday Night Live” four days after he joined when old racist tweets of his resurfaced. Since then, he’s become a popular headliner and podcaster and recently returned to “SNL” as host.

Gillis makes his first foray into scripted television in this workplace sitcom about the unqualified heir to his father’s auto repair chain who attempts to turn the business around.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘Mulligan’ part 2 (Netflix)

This under-the-radar animated series from “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” alums Robert Carlock and Sam Means returns to mine more comedy from the end of the world.

Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), the regular guy who became president after an alien invasion, and his ragtag group of survivors welcome the passengers of a cruise ship that has washed up on shore. But both groups soon realize they have very different philosophies on how to live post-apocalypse.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘South Park: The End of Obesity’ (Paramount Plus)

You gotta hand it to the creators of “South Park” — they can’t let a cultural phenomenon pass them by without comment. This special sees new weight loss drugs (cough, Ozempic) take their quiet mountain town by storm. But when Eric Cartman is denied access to the medicine, he and his pals Kyle, Stan, Butters and Kenny jump into action, unleashing unprintable profanities along the way.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus

‘Buying London’ (Netflix)

The British version of "Selling Sunset" is the latest entry in the reality subgenre blending luxurious real estate listings and snarky office politics. We head across the pond to follow property mogul Daniel Daggers and the ambitious agents at DDRE Global.

The team sets out to conquer the super high-end market from the swanky streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park. And of course, we get a glimpse into the agents’ personal lives and rivalries as they sell, sell and upsell.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Kardashians’ season 5 (Hulu)

More insipid adventures are in store for the members of the K family, from Kim to Kourtney to Kris. Since their lives are covered meticulously by the tabloids, a new season is less about what happens than what we don’t see — and who we don’t see. It’s unclear if season 5 will feature appearances by Kendall’s now-ex Bad Bunny and Kylie’s paramour Timothée Chalamet. But we can expect to see Kourtney’s baby shower, Kris’ health scare and Kim’s turn to acting.

Streaming now on Hulu

New movies

‘The Fall Guy’ (PVOD)

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt combine their considerable charisma in this action comedy loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. The movie disappointed at the box office, but it’s a fun popcorn flick perfect for summer viewing.

Colt Seavers is a Hollywood stuntman who’s been blown up, thrown through windows and crashed in vehicles countless times. But after a devastating injury, he’s out of the industry — until he’s called on to find a missing movie star who is the lead in a project directed by Colt’s ex, Jody Moreno. Colt finds himself in real danger all while trying to win back the love of his life.

Streaming now with purchase on Amazon or Apple

‘Atlas’ (Netflix)

After veering into meta-personal docu-concert territory with “This Is Me … Now: A Love Story,” Jennifer Lopez returns to the action thriller format of “The Mother” but with sci-fi vibes. Atlas is a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence. She joins a mission to capture a renegade robot that upended her life years ago. But when the mission goes awry, she’s stranded in a high-powered suit and must learn to trust technology in order to save humanity from a malevolent AI.

Streaming now on Netflix

‘The Beach Boys’ (Disney Plus)

One of the most iconic bands in music history enter the spotlight again in this documentary that chronicles their rise from humble family beginnings to worldwide fame. Directors Frank Marshall and Thom Zimny weave together never-before-seen footage and all-new interviews with Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston, as well as archival input from the late Carl and Dennis Wilson.

Music industry luminaries like Lindsey Buckingham and Janelle Monáe also contribute their thoughts on how the Beach Boys revolutionized pop music and created a unique sound that personified the California dream.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

‘Dune: Part Two’ (Max)

The sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic ups the ante narratively, visually and emotionally. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and his pregnant mother Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) continue to journey with the Fremen led by Stilgar (Javier Bardem).

As Paul seeks revenge against the Harkonnens, he becomes enmeshed in the Fremen culture and falls in love with Chani (Zendaya). But when Baron Harkonnen sends his sadistic nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler) to take control of Arrakis, Paul must decide whether to embrace the prophecy he has been avoiding.

Streaming now on Max