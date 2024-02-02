Super Bowl 2024 on Fire TV Stick: How to watch 49ers vs Chiefs for free

Fire TV streaming devices make it super easy to tune into Super Bowl 2024. They're among the best streaming devices out there and have access to the best streaming services and cable TV alternatives. So if you've already cut the cord, don't stress about catching the big game.

This year, for the first time in the network's history, CBS will be offering the Super Bowl 2024 live stream in 4K and 4K high dynamic range (HDR) broadcasts. You can still catch a 1080p full HD HDR feed on most platforms, including Paramount Plus, but the 4K HDR feed is limited only to a few select partners.

If you have a traditional cable package, there's a good chance your CBS HD feed will be in 4K resolution with HDR and some of the cable alternatives are offering this higher resolution feed for cord-cutters as well. At Tom's Guide, our top pick for watching Super Bowl LVIII is Fubo, which offers the Super Bowl 2024 in 4K for no additional fee to subscribers with an Elite plan or higher.

There are other options — YouTube TV also offers a 4K HDR feed, though you'll need its 4K Plus offering, which costs an additional $9.99 a month. Unfortunately, you won't be able to use one of our favorite cable alternatives, Sling TV, since it doesn't offer CBS and therefore is missing out on the Super Bowl 2024 live stream entirely.

So with that all said, let's go over your options options for how to watch the Super Bowl with a Fire TV device.

Super Bowl 2024 on Fire TV: Which device is right for you?

Fire TV streaming devices are largely great no matter which one you choose, but we recommend going with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's our top-rated Fire TV streaming stick among all the streaming devices we've ever tested, thanks to excellent 4K HDR performance. So if you want to get the best 4K Super Bowl experience, get it now from Amazon.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon's best streaming device. Performance gains over past generations. With excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want, what's not to love?

If you want to save some money though, right now you can get the Fire TV stick 4K at Amazon for just $34. That's a massive discount on a Fire TV device that will let you watch 49ers vs. Chiefs in 4K.

Or, you can upgrade to the Fire TV Cube for $139 at Amazon, which gives you tons of Alexa features, Wi-Fi 6E support and more. But at that price, you may just want to consider the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 4K starting at $389. This QLED TV gives you incredible brightness at an affordable price with 4K Fire TV viewing built right into the TV.

Super Bowl 2024 on Fire TV: Which app is right for you?

If you want to watch the big game in 4K you need to grab the Fubo app from the Amazon app store. Fubo isn't the cheapest — plans with a 4K stream range from $89.99 per month to $99.99 per month. But for that money, you get 252+ channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, 4K streaming and you can watch on up to 10 screens at once. Plus, there's a 7-day free Fubo TV trial. Just make sure you set a reminder to remember when that trial ends.

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with FOX, CBS, ABC and the top pick for watching all of the NFL live streams. Fubo has all of the right network channels and cable channels you don't want to go without. Not already a Fubo subscriber? It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

If you're not concerned about a free trial, then YouTube TV is another option for watching the Super Bowl on your Fire TV device.

Right now, you can get YouTube TV for just $62.99 a month for the first three months and watch the game in 1080p HDR. Or you can spend an extra $9.99 to get the game in 4K thanks to the 4K Plus add-on. Once you are signed up, just download the YouTube TV app on your Fire TV device and start watching.

YouTube TV: One of the best cable TV alternatives, YouTube TV is currently adding multiview to enhance its features for sports fans. Plus, it offers more than 100 live TV channels, with an unlimited DVR to record it all in. Starting at just $62 per month for three months there's never been a better time to sign up. Check out our YouTube TV review to learn why we like it.

Finally, if you're concerned about keeping your cable alternative after Super Bowl 2024, Hulu with Live TV offers a ton of value. For just $76.99 a month, you get over 85 channels, Hulu (with ads), Disney Plus (with ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads). That's a ton of value for your money. There is one catch though — you won't be able to stream the game in 4K. Hulu's live offerings tap out at 1080p HD.

So if this bundle is more your speed, head over to Hulu to sign up, then download the Hulu Fire TV app to start watching.

Hulu also offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like "The Handmaid's Tale" and movie exclusives including Oscar winner "Nomadland." Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. Hulu with Live TV starts at $76.99 per month but gives you three of the best streaming services in addition to live TV.

Super Bowl on Fire TV for free

Unfortunately, CBS is not offering a free Super Bowl 2024 live stream in the U.S. But there is a workaround.

Right now, Paramount Plus is offering new users a one-week free trial and there are even some ways to get Paramount Plus for free. Our friends at Laptop Mag even spotted a Paramount Plus promo code "CHALLENGE39" that will get you a 30-day free trial instead of just a week.

There is a catch here. While Paramount Plus is offering a 1080p HDR live stream, it is not offering the game in 4K. But for free, it's tough to complain too much about that.