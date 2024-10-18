Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Horror flicks are dominating the Prime Video top 10 most-watched list. Well, it is Spooky Season after all. So, if you’re looking for something scary to watch this October, this ever-rotating ranking is a good place to start your search.

However, a high spot in the Prime Video top 10 is no guarantee of quality. Case in point, the streamer’s new thriller “Killer Heat” holds the No. 2 spot, but it’s been rejected by critics and audiences alike. That’s why I’m cutting through the clutter, to bring you the Prime Video gems worth streaming. And don’t worry, this list isn’t just horror movies either.

So, here are the three movies in the Prime Video top 10 (as of 7 a.m. ET on Friday, October 18) that you need to watch right now…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Terrifier 2' (2022)

To be honest, the “Terrifer” franchise isn’t really for me. I have a strong stomach for on-screen violence but find its infamous brand of gleeful brutality a little too mean-spirited. However, I’m willing to acknowledge that this indie horror series is on the rise, and the fact that “Terrifer 2” currently holds the top spot in the Prime Video top 10 (with “Terrifer 3” the number one movie at the box office), is why I simply can’t ignore it for this roundup.

The first “Terrifer” is also in the top 10 (currently ranked in No. 5), but I’ve gone for the sequel because it’s a more complete movie, and is also the clear fan-favorite. It sees the almost impossibly evil Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) return to Miles County following the events of the original “Terrifier” and his time the sinister slasher villain is tormenting a teenager named Sienna (Lauren LaVera) and her young brother (Elliott Fullam). Just be warned, “Terrifer 2” is a highly violent horror experience, so expect plenty of guts and gore.

'Monkey Man' (2024)

Fans of “John Wick” won’t want to miss “Monkey Man”. This pulse-pounding action-thriller marks the directorial debut of Dev Patel, and it explodes into life with so much energy that you might find yourself feeling a little dizzy. While the core narrative is predictable, and the saggy second act grinds the momentum to an unfortunate halt, each action sequence is marvelous to watch, and everything builds to a high-stakes finale that’s suitably epic.

“Monkey Man” follows a protagonist known only as Kid (Patel) as he embarks on a rage-fueled quest for revenge. Earning his living in an underground fight club, where he’s easily recognizable due to his trademark gorilla mask, he knows how to take a beating, but also dish one out. When he discovers a way to infiltrate the city’s elite, he finally has the chance to earn vengeance against the men who took everything from him. “Monkey Man” packs some of the best action sequences of the year, and its exploration of a fictional Indian location is fantastic, not to mention the cinematography is stunning.

'IF' (2024)

If “Terrifier 2” and “Monkey Man” are a little too extreme for you, then “IF” is the perfect family-friendly choice. This John Krasinski movie is a big-hearted adventure with a simple, yet charming, message about the importance of not losing hold of your inner kid. It’s also bursting with famous voices with Steve Carel, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt, Bill Hader and Keegan-Michael Key all lending their vocal chords to the movie’s large cast of CGI characters.

The movie sees a young girl named Bea (Cailey Fleming) move into her grandmother’s New York apartment when her father is confined to the hospital to await major heart surgery. Settling into her new environment, she meets the eccentric upstairs neighbor, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), and discovers she can see other people’s imaginary friends. Realizing these make-believe friends (known as “IFs”) have been forgotten by their now grown-up children, she sets out with Cal to reunite them with their creators.

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Terrifier 2" (2022) "Killer Heat" (2024) "Brothers" (2023) "Monkey Man" (2024) "Terrifier" (2018) "Casper" (1995) "The Patriot" (2000) "IF" (2024) "The Beekeeper" (2024) "Wrong Turn" (2003)