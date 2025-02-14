Prime Video top 10 has 3 must-watch movies — including a classic Bill Murray comedy

Prime Video's top 10 is a great place to start when looking for something to watch on the popular streaming service. But just because a movie ranks high on the ever-rotating list doesn't guarantee its quality.

Case in point, Prime Video's original comedy "You're Cordially Invited" has held the No. 1 spot all week, but its 34% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes suggests it's far from a crowd-pleaser. So, to ensure you don't waste your precious movie-watching time, I'm picking out the very best of the top 10.

These three movies range from a proper classic comedy, a Jurassic-sized blockbuster and an animated video game adaption that will have you saying "Yahoo!" in sheer delight. These are the Prime Video movies to watch now.

This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as 5:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 14.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ (2023)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie” brings the most recognizable video game character in the whole world to the big screen as he embarks on a grand adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom. Separated from his brother Luigi (Charlie Day), Mario (Chris Pratt) explores this colorful land, making new friends along the way, including Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey Kong (Seth Rogan), and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

It turns out that Mario’s green-hat-wearing sibling has been kidnapped by the sinister King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black), and Mario will need to muster all his courage, platforming prowess and kart-racing skills to save him. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” was a box office smash, and boasts vibrant animation, a super fun plot and loads of iconic characters. It's a hoot.

Watch "Super Mario Bros. Movie" on Prime Video now

‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Allow me to mount a (relatively lukewarm) defense for “Jurassic World.” This modern revival of the “Jurassic Park” franchise gave audiences exactly what they craved: A dino park open to the public. And it’s certainly exciting to see hordes of dinosaurs break free and cause chaos among the thousands of panicked guests. There’s no denying the movie’s two sequels are hugely misguided, but the first “Jurassic World” has its blockbuster charms.

The plot of this one doesn’t need much explaining. The titular Jurassic World is a kitschy theme park full of genetically engineered prehistoric creatures, to the surprise of nobody these cloned dinos soon break free and run amok. It’s the job of a velociraptor trainer (Chris Pratt) and the park’s operations manager (Bryce Dallas Howard) to restore the peace.

Watch "Jurassic World" on Prime Video now

‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

Looking for a light and breezy comedy with a dash of romance to watch with your Valentine this weekend? "Groundhog Dog" is an undeniable classic that remains just as wonderfully witty and heartwarming as it did upon release more than 30 years ago. It's among Bill Murray's very best movies, which is quite some compliment considering the legendary comics filmography.

In "Groundhog Day", Murray plays Phil Connors, an extremely cynical weatherman, who finds himself stuck in a time loop while reporting on the annual holiday celebrations in the same town of Punxsutawney. Also starring Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott, and directed by the brilliant Harold Ramis, "Groundhog Day" is a comforting classic and very much a timeless feature.

Watch "Groundhog Dog" on Prime Video now

Full Prime Video top 10 right now

"Blink Twice" (2024) "You're Cordially Invited" (2025) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" (2023) "Blink Twice" (2024) "Jurassic World" (2015) "50 First Dates" (2004) "Shotgun Wedding" (2022) "As Good as Dead" (2022) "Dominique" (2023) "Groundhog Day" (1993) "The Equalizer" (2014)