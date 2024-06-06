7 new to Prime Video movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Last month saw Prime Video drop one of the most impressive slates of new movies I’ve ever seen, and the Amazon-owned streaming service isn’t slowing down in June 2024 as it’s delivering another sizeable collection of must-watch flicks.

There’s plenty to shout about in this collection of highly-rated Prime Video movies, but the headline act is clearly “Oppenheimer”. One of the biggest movies of last year — second only to “Barbie” — it’s director Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, and it won Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars. It was also my favorite film of 2023, an award as prestigious as any Oscar!

This is just the start of the new to Prime Video movies that warrant a spot in your watchlist this month, and all seven picks on this roundup have scored at least 90% on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, a clear testament to their quality. So, let’s dive into the best new Prime Video movies you can enjoy this month…

'Anomalisa' (2015)

There’s a certain irony that one of the most human movies you’ll ever watch is a stop-motion comedy-drama featuring plastic figures. “Anomalisa” comes from writer/director Charlie Kaufman (with Duke Johnson co-directing), so it’s no surprise that the movie takes some strange turns, but at its core, it's a very human story about our need to connect with those around us, and how those connections can change our very fabric.

David Thewlis voices Michael Stone, an author and motivational speaker who has traveled to a conference in Cincinnati to promote his latest book. Michael’s life is a mundane series of endless days and sleepless nights, but when he meets Lisa (Jennifer Jason Leigh), a sweet but timid woman, Michael’s grey existence is brightened and he becomes infatuated with this extraordinary stranger. But their budding connection is threatened by Michael’s insecurities.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Prime Video from June 16

'Midnight Run' (1988)

An awards-nominated odd-couple comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, “Midnight Run” was a hit with audiences more than 35 years ago, and is still a hoot. It sees the legendary De Niro play Jack Walsh, a bounty hunter on the trail of an accountant named Jonathan “The Duke” Mardukas (Grodin) who has skipped on a $450,000 bail after being arrested for embezzling $15 mission from a mob boss.

Locating The Duke proves to be surprisingly easy, but it’s here that Jack’s real job begins. To collect his payment, the bounty hunter needs to escort the wanted man from New York to Los Angeles, and along the way, the pair must avoid the FBI agents who want The Duke as a witness against his former boss, as well as vengeful mobsters who want to silence the accountant. Not to mention, the Duke’s annoying habits might just drive Jack mad before they even reach their destination.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Milk' (2009)

“Milk” is an acclaimed historical biopic that chronicles the life of gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk. Played by Sean Penn, the actor went on to win Best Actor at the 81st Academy Awards for this stunning turn as Milk, who became the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California in 1978. The movie also took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay that same year for the remarkable writing by Dustin Lance Black.

“Milk” charts Harvery’s life from his 40th birthday until his untimely death at the age of 48 at the hands of a gunman who also murdered the mayor of San Francisco, George Moscone (Victor Garber). The movie opens with Milk and his lover, Scott Smith (James Franco), moving from New York to San Francisco, with the highly driven Milk swearing to make something of his life. Once settled in California, he ran for a seat on the city’s Board of Supervisors and would go on to make history. This biopic does a great man justice.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

Not just the Coen Brother’s best movie, but one of the best movies of the 21st century, “No Country For Old Men” is a crime thriller of rare quality. The directorial duo do a marvelous job ratcheting up the tension, and the stunning performances from Josh Brolin and Tommy Lee Jones will keep you hooked. And all that’s before I’ve even mentioned Javier Bardem who delivers one of the most memorable characters in film history.

Set in rural Texas, “No Country For Old Men” sees a hunter (Josh Brolin) stumble upon the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong that includes multiple dead bodies and a suitcase stuffed with $2 million in cash. Rather than report the crime scene, the hunter takes the money for himself. This results in a psychopathic killer, Anton Chigurh (Bardem), setting out to track him down, and nothing or nobody will stop this merciless murderer from locating the stolen money.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Oppenheimer' (2023)

I’ve written a lot of positive words about “Oppenheimer” over the last 11 months, but I still don’t feel like I’ve praised this towering biographical drama enough. Since naming it my favorite movie of 2023, I’ve rewatched it two more times, and every watch only makes me appreciate it more. Christopher Nolan has delivered an epic drama that runs three hours in length and feels half its runtime. It’s dramatic, it’s thrilling, it’s riveting, it’s thoughtful, and so much more.

As the name suggests, it follows the life of Robert J. Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy) and explores the Manhattan Project which led to the creation of the world’s first nuclear weapon. The cast list is remarkable with career-best performances from Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck and many more, but it’s Murphy who carries the weight of this masterpiece on his shoulders. His central performance as Oppenheimer is jaw-dropping, and it’s no surprise that he earned an Oscar for his stellar work.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it on Prime Video from June 18

'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Trying to select the best Stanley Kubrick movie is a futile effort. The legendary director boasts a filmography so unbelievably stuffed with genre-defining movies that you could probably make a case for every single one of his films, but “Paths of Glory” is a feature that stands out even among such high-quality competition. This 1957 war drama is based on the novel of the same name by Humphrey Cobb and features a towering turn from Kirk Douglas.

The American actor plays Colonel Dax, a commander in the French Army forced to lead a suicide mission against German forces during World World I. When the plan of attack ends in disaster the general responsible for ordering the offensive looks to deflect blame by court-martialing three soldiers at random for cowardice. Dax aims to defend his men’s honor during the trial but soon realizes that the proceedings are a sham and his men won’t get a fair hearing. Praised for its clear anti-war message and strong direction it’s a classic for a very good reason.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it on Prime Video now

'Skyfall' (2012)

Daniel Craig’s tenure as iconic British superspy James Bond was a mixed bag, but 2012’s “Skyfall’ was a real highlight (alongside his debut in “Casino Royale”), and it deserves to be recognized among the greatest Bond films ever made. It packs all the hallmarks of a 007 classic, slick action, a gripping story, a memorable villain and a very cool Aston Martin car.

Opening with one of the franchise’s best action sequences, “Skyfall” races out of the gate and keeps the momentum high. It sees Bond investigating a series of cyber attacks that leave M16 exposed, and force agency leader M (Judi Dench) into hiding. Working alongside field agent Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), Bond hunts for a mysterious enemy named Silva (Javier Bardem) who harbors personal motives. A global-trotting adventure, “Skyfall” is a perfect mix of classic Bond tropes with enough modern influences to not feel like a product of a past era. It’s a brilliant blockbuster.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Prime Video now