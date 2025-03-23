Prime Video has one of the most unsettling apocalyptic thrillers I’ve ever watched — here's why you should stream it

Looking for something new for your next regularly scheduled movie night? "Miracle Mile" is exactly the underrated '80s gem you should queue up right now, especially if you're fascinated (or slightly terrified) by projects that explore nuclear warfare.

This 1988 thriller quickly earned a permanent spot in my rotation when I first stumbled onto it. Initially a random discovery during a late-night movie hunt, the movie's blend of romance and suspense hooked me, as did its dreamy yet foreboding Tangerine Dream soundtrack.

Now, whenever I'm in the mood for something different, "Miracle Mile" always rises to the top. If you’re as captivated as I am by films that explore the haunting possibilities of nuclear catastrophes, "Miracle Mile" is essential viewing. And right now, it's streaming on Prime Video.

It’s chilling, thought-provoking, and even comedic in certain moments. And that makes it perfect for an unorthodox streaming night.

What's 'Miracle Mile' about?

Miracle Mile (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

“Miracle Mile” follows Harry (Anthony Edwards), a musician who meets and instantly falls for Julie (Mare Winningham) at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles.

After a romantic evening together, Harry accidentally misses their midnight date. He scrambles to make it on time and ends up picking up a ringing payphone. On the line is a panicked man warning him that nuclear war has broken out. Missiles will hit LA in 70 minutes.

Harry desperately tries to find Julie and escape the doomed city in time before disaster strikes. As uncertainty grows about whether the threat is genuine or merely a false alarm, Harry's left wrestling with impossible choices and the frantic question of how to spend their final moments. How do you spend the last few moments of your life? And how did things get to that point?

Why you should stream 'Miracle Mile'

If you're someone who finds nuclear war stories both exciting and scary, "Miracle Mile" should immediately jump to the top of your streaming list. This underrated '80s thriller expertly captures the kind of anxiety and paranoia of an impending nuclear disaster in a way few films ever have. And it isn't afraid to embrace its '80s roots in an unabashed way.

But most importantly, it doesn't shy away from the very real human panic that would actually happen in this situation. Plus, it unfolds almost in real-time, which makes it feel more visceral and authentic. I've often wondered what I would do in that situation and "Miracle Mile" hits uncomfortably close to home in all the right ways.

Forget all the other nuclear apocalyptic thrillers. If you've seen "Threads" or you're on your 85th rewatch of "On the Beach," it's time for a little something different, and "Miracle Mile" hits the spot perfectly. It's streaming right now on Prime Video, so be sure to check it out.