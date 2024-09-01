New on Paramount Plus in September 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

There are tons of shows and movies new to Paramount Plus this month. Quite a few new shows are arriving on the streaming service this September, including the return of popular shows "Tulsa King," "Fraiser" and "Colin from Accounts," all of which premiere their second seasons this month. The streaming service is also dropping the movies "Parallel" and "Apartment 7A," the latter of which is a prequel to the horror classic "Rosemary's Baby."

But that's not all you get this month. As always, there are tons of added shows and movies to the Paramount Plus library, including new episodes from CBS shows if you have Paramount Plus with Showtime. And Paramount's live sports offering takes things up a notch, with NFL and college football livestreams.

Here's our detailed guide to everything coming to Paramount Plus in September 2024.

NEW ON PARAMOUNT PLUS IN Sept. 2024: TOP PICKS

'Tulsa King' season 2 premiere

Tulsa King | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

From "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, "Tulsa King" stars Sylvester Stallone as NYC mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi. After serving a 25-year prison sentence, his boss sends him out to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish a new chapter of the Invernizzi crime family.

While this seemed like an impossible task, Dwight has been relatively successful in building his new criminal empire. But he's not the only one that wants to lay claim to the middle American city. In season 2, Dwight and his crew will have to fight off ruthless mob bosses and the FBI or risk losing it all.

Premieres Sept. 15 on Paramount Plus

'Colin from Accounts' season 2 premiere

Colin From Accounts S2 | Official Trailer | BINGE - YouTube Watch On

"Colin from Accounts" is a CBS Studios romantic dramedy produced for the Australian streaming platform Binge. So if you have any Aussie friends — spoiler alert — they've possibly already seen the show.

And if they have seen it, they probably loved it. The first season scored a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, as did season 2. The show is created by, written by and stars real-life husband-and-wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer as Gordon and Ashley who are unexpectedly brought together by a car accident and an injured dog named Colin. In season 2, the pair have moved in together, putting their relationship to the test in entirely new ways.

Premieres Sept. 26 on Paramount Plus

'Apartment 7A' premiere

Apartment 7A | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

"Apartment 7A" is a prequel to the iconic horror film "Rosemary's Baby." In that movie, Mia Farrow stars as a newlywed living in Manhattan whose baby is taken by her neighbors, who are secretly in a Satanic cult.

One of the characters in that movie is Terry Gionoffrio, a young recovering drug addict who has been taken in by the elderly Minnie and Roman Castevet. In this prequel, the focus shifts to Terry, now played by Julia Garner. It tells the origin story of how she came to meet Minnie and Roman Castevet (Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally) and ultimately, how she learns of the dark secret they harbor.

Premieres Sept. 27 on Paramount Plus

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

Sept. 1 — "Parallel" streaming premiere*

In this film, a grief-stricken mother takes refuge at a lake house and mysteriously navigates between parallel spaces, encountering an aberration of herself from another universe.



Sept. 13 — "Dora" season 2 premiere

It's Dora, the world's most famous exploradora! Join her and all her friends as they embark upon new, magical adventures in the rainforest.



Sept. 15 — "Tulsa King" season 2 premiere

Now that NYC mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi has set up shop in Tulsa, Okla., he and his crew must continue to build and defend their growing empire. It turns out they’re not the only ones who want to stake their claim.



Sept. 17 — "Nöthin' But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of '80s Hair Metal"

This three-part series showcases the notoriously wild ‘80s hard-rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene. The docu-series delivers a fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes look at one of music’s most iconic eras.



Sept. 19 — "Frasier" season 2 premiere

As Frasier Crane enters the next chapter of his life, he returns to Boston, Mass. with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.



Sept. 26 — "Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale" premiere

In this romantic comedy-drama, a woman whose dream is to “become Cinderella” meets a "prince on a white horse" who does not believe in love. Both support and torment each other due to the reality that is difficult to escape.



Sept. 26 — "Colin from Accounts" season 2 premiere

In this modern-day love story, two singles are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog.



Sept. 27 — "Apartment 7A" premiere

When a struggling young dancer suffers a devastating injury, she finds herself drawn in by dark forces when a peculiar, well-connected older couple promises her a shot at fame.



Late September — "We Will Dance Again" premiere

In this documentary, Yariv Moser provides an eye-opening view of the October 7th Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival in Israel. The film features personal accounts and insights into exactly what happened on that harrowing day.

LIBRARY SHOWS

September 3



"After Midnight" (Season 2)**

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (Season 10)**



September 4



"Rubble & Crew" (Season 1)



September 9



"The Drew Barrymore Show" (Season 5)**

"The Talk" (Season 16)**



September 16



"The Big" (Seasons 1-4)



September 18



"Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy"

"Jordan Klepper Fingers the Midterms: America Unfollows Democracy"

"Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse"

"Survivor" (Season 47)**



September 20



"Secret Celebrity Renovation"**



September 21



"48 Hours" (Season 37)**



September 22



"60 Minutes" (Season 57)**

"Matlock" (Sneak Peek)**



September 23



"Let's Make A Deal" (Season 16)**

"The Price Is Right" (Season 53)**



September 26



"The Bold and the Beautiful" (Season 38)**



September 27



"The Greatest @Home Videos"**



September 29



"The Summit" (Sneak Peek)**

LIBRARY MOVIES

September 1



"6 Days"

"54'*

"A Knight's Tale"

"A Very Brady Sequel"*

"A.I. Artificial Intelligence"

"All the Right Moves"

"Amores Perros"

"Angel Heart"

"Annabelle: Creation"

"Annihilation"

"Approaching the Unknown"

"Asylum"

"Babel"

"Beastly"

"Beatriz at Dinner"

"Below"

"Beneath"

"Big"

"Blue Crush"

"Body Cam"

"Bound"

"Bringing Out the Dead"*

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

"Carriers"

"Case 39"

"Cesar Chavez"

"Changing Lanes"

"Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'"

"Cloverfield"

"Clue"

"Coneheads"*

"Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind"

"Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles"

"Curandero"

"Cursed"

"Death on the Nile"

"Death Wish"

"Deep Impact"

"Deepstar Six"

"Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights"

"Doctor Sleep"

"Domestic Disturbance"

"Don't Worry Darling"

"Doubt"

"Down to You"*

"Dragonslayer"

"Dreamgirls"

"Eagle Eye"

"Ella Enchanted"

"Eye for an Eye"

"First Blood"

"Foxcatcher"

"From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money"

"From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter"

"Get Over It"*

"Get Rich or Die Tryin'"

"Ghost Team One"

"Ghost Town"

"Halloween H20: 20 Years Later"

"Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers"

"Halloween VIII: Resurrection"

"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters"

"Harold and Maude"*

"Heatwave"

"Hecho En Mexico"

"Hostage"

"In a Relationship"

"In Too Deep"

"It Follows"

"Jeanne du Barry"

"Jerry Maguire"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Jungleland"

"Just Like Heaven"

"King Kong" (1976)

"Kingpin"

"Labor Day"*

"Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*"

"Last Shoot Out"*

"Like Water for Chocolate"

"Little Black Book"

"Love and Monsters"

"Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat"*

"Mimic"

"Mimic 2"

"Mimic 3: Sentinel"

"Mommie Dearest"

"Mother!"

"Mr. Popper's Penguins"

"Murder on the Orient Express" (1974)

"My Baby's Daddy"

"My Bloody Valentine"

"Nacho Libre"

"Night Falls on Manhattan"

"Nine Lives"*

"No Country for Old Men"

"Notting Hill"

"Overlord"

"Perfume: The Story of a Murderer"

"Phantoms"

"Piñero"

"Playing with Fire"

"Pretty in Pink"

"Primal Fear"*

Prophecy"

"Rambo III"

"Rambo: First Blood Part II"

"Regarding Henry"*

"Reindeer Games"

"Sabrina" (1954)

"Scary Movie"

"Scary Movie 2"

"School Ties"*

"Seabiscuit"*

"Singularity"

"Spell"

"Spontaneous"

"Still Waiting"*

"Suspect Zero"

"Switchback"

"Tales from the Darkside: The Movie"

"Teaching Mrs. Tingle"

"That Thing You Do!"

"The Brothers Grimm"

"The Conversation"*

"The Crossing Guard"

"The Crow: City of Angels"

"The Crying Game"*

"The Curse of La Llorona"

"The Devil Inside"

"The Equalizer"

"The Ghost and the Darkness"

"The Gift"

"The Grifters"

"The Haunting"

"The Honeymooners"

"The Hunted"*

"The Internship"

"The Last Exorcism Part II"

"The Long Kiss Goodnight"

"The Longest Yard" (2005)

"The Loved Ones"

"The Mexican"

"The Moon & Back"

"The Parallax View"

"The Peacemaker"*

"The Perfect Score"*

"The Prophecy 3: The Ascent"

"The Prophecy II"

"The Prophecy: Forsaken"

"The Prophecy: Uprising"

"The Reckoning"

"The Relic"

"The Ruins"

"The Tenant"

"The Three Amigos" (2003)

"The Two Jakes"*

"The Uninvited"

"The Virgin Suicides"

"The Woman in Black"

"Things We Lost in the Fire"

"True Grit" (1969)

"Truth"

"Twisted"

"Unfaithful"

"Urban Cowboy"

"Waiting…"*

"Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway"

September 15



"Premonition"



September 18



"Office Race"

"The Preppie Connection"

September 25



"Born to Be Blue"

"Deadlock"

SPORTS

Throughout September

NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Concacaf Men’s Nations League competition

Concacaf W Champions Cup competition

Serie A competition



September 1

Serie A – Juventus vs. Roma

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Springfield*

American Cornhole League*

NWSL – North Carolina Courage vs. Kansas City Current*

NWSL – Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars*

September 4



Concacaf W Champions Cup – Portland Thorns FC vs. Club América Femenil



September 7



NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC*

Big Ten on CBS – Iowa State @ Iowa*

EFL – Wrexham vs. Shrewsbury Town

September 8



NFL ON CBS Week 1 (check local listings)

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Kansas City*



September 14



EFL – Leeds United vs. Burnley

CIBC Atlanta Slam Semifinals*

Big Ten on CBS – Notre Dame @ Purdue*

September 15

NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

September 16



EFL – Birmingham City vs. Wrexham

September 19

Concacaf W Champions Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Monterrey

September 21



We Need to Talk*

Big Ten on CBS – USC @ Michigan*

September 22

NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Greensboro*

September 28



EFL – Leeds United vs. Coventry City

EFL – Leyton Orient vs. Wrexham

NWSL – Kansas City Current vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC*

Big Ten on CBS*

September 29



NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.