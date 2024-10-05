My favorite Netflix movie just got a sequel — and this dark thriller is just as delicious as the first

Not every movie needs a sequel. Much as I loved “The Platform” when it landed on Netflix in early 2020, the sci-fi thriller felt like the quintessential “one and done” movie. When a sequel was subsequently announced, I had mixed emotions.

Fast forward to now and “The Platform 2” has arrived on Netflix, and having taken a trip back to the Pit myself (Side note: I decided to watch while eating my breakfast. Do not recommend.) it brings me great pleasure to say that “The Platform 2” serves up exactly what I wanted from a sequel by smartly building on its predecessor.

It's got flaws, such as being overly ambiguous in the third act, but “The Platform 2” looks destined for cult status, and set to become a real gem of Netflix’s growing international movie library. Here's why it's a filling meal, that I would order again.

‘The Platform 2’ avoided my biggest fear

Heading into “The Platform 2” my biggest fear was that the movie wouldn’t justify its own existence.

For those needing a refresher on the first movie, “The Platform 2” is once again set within a tall towerblock prison comprised of 333 floors known as The Pit. Each day a floating platform of food descends through the floors, and inmates stuff their faces for two minutes. Those on the upper floors enjoy a feast, while those down below live on scraps.

Going into this sequel, my concern was that “The Platform” may have stretched this very intriguing core concept as far as it could go. Through the eyes of the first movie’s protagonist, Goreng (Iván Massagué), mankind's selfish nature is observed, and we see the prison from multiple floors (inmates are randomly moved between levels monthly). I just didn’t know if there was any road left to run — how would “The Platform 2” avoid feeling stale?

In “The Platform 2," the Pit is fundamentally the same, but instead of the oppressive establishment changing, it’s the people that have developed. A group within the prison has started enforcing a new system where inmates only take the single item of food from the platform that they requested upon being thrown into the Pit.

Those who violate this rule, and take more than their fair share, are met with swift retribution. Our new protagonists, Perempuan (Milena Smit) and Zamiatin (Hovik Keuchkerian), are quickly brought up to speed on these “laws" and become enforcers of the rules themselves, attempting to promote a fairer means of existence within this hellish location to the skeptical inmates not following them.

This moves “The Platform 2” away from being about a single main character fighting for survival within a system that promotes self-preservation, and instead allows the sequel to more broadly comment on what happens when a group of people join together to strive for a better overall society. This slight switch-up keeps “The Platform 2” engaging, even when it’s exploring the same location as before.

This sequel is definitely for the fans

It’s fair to say that if you didn’t enjoy “The Platform”, this sequel won’t be to your liking. Also, if you haven’t watched the first movie, don’t even attempt to watch this one first. "The Platform 2" makes no concessions for newcomers and is designed very much as a continuation. There are dozens of callbacks and references here.

“The Platform 2” can be pretty gross at times, not to mention extremely brutal, but it’s all in service of the story. While its criticisms of our capitalist society are hardly subtle, they do have merit, and viewers pondering on a movie’s deeper themes will delight in unraveling everything packed into “The Platform 2”. Just don’t expect to get answers to every question, there are plenty of plot points that are left hanging.

Another area that “The Platform 2” shines is characters. The first movie focused on The Pit itself, with its inhabitants feeling a little thinly sketched, but the sequel is able to take the extra time to develop the flawed people at the center of its twisting story. That’s not to say its characters are all likable, but they are all at least well-realized.

Meanwhile, behind the camera, returning director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia does an excellent job once bringing viewers into this dystopian setting. Of course, the increasingly surreal and strange third act will alienate some viewers, but if you’re able to embrace the madness, and not take every scene at face value, “The Platform 2” will hold your attention from the beginning to the final bittersweet moments.

You need to stream ‘The Platform 2’ on Netflix

“The Platform 2” won’t be to everybody’s palette — I’ve already seen early reviews accusing the movie of having nothing to say or being simply too ambiguous for its own good — but it managed to impress me by building on the core narrative of its predecessor while retaining most of what made me love the first installment.

Its grim subject matter, and off-putting aspects (I can’t blame anybody for feeling queasy during sequences of people stuffing their faces with half-chewed leftovers), probably mean it won’t catch the attention of every Netflix subscriber. However, if you find the original movie captivating, this sequel will similarly satisfy your hunger.

