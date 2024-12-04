Netflix’s new No.1 could be this action-thriller movie — and now is the perfect time to watch

“Run All Night” perhaps isn’t a movie you’d expect to see in the Netflix top 10 as we approach the holiday season. On the surface, this action-thriller starring Liam Neeson doesn’t appear like a movie that'll get you into the seasonal spirit. However, much like “Die Hard”, this adrenaline-fueled flick makes for surprisingly great alternative viewing during the most wonderful time of the year.

Over the past couple of days, “Run All Night” has rocketed into the streaming service’s top 10 list. The movie currently ranks No. 3 behind only Dwayne Johnson’s “Faster” and Netflix’s new Christmas movie, “Our Little Secret.” After such a quick ascension up the list, don’t be surprised if “Run All Night” makes a play for the No. 1 spot, and it might just make it there.

If you missed “Run All Night” when it landed in theaters back in 2015, its resurfacing on Netflix is a great chance to circle back, and fans of Neeson’s popular action franchise “Taken” in particular will get a real kick out of this tonally similar thriller. So, here’s the scoop on “Run All Night”, and I’ll also dive into why it’s an unconventional but appropriate seasonal stream…

What is ‘Run All Night’ about?

Run All Night - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Run All Night” is the third collaboration between Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra following 2011’s “Unknown” and 2014’s “Non-Stop”, and it hits pretty much all the expected beats for a Neeson action-thriller.

The veteran Irish actor plays Jimmy “The Gravedigger” Conlon a former hit-man for the New York mob. Haunted by his past sins, Jimmy’s criminal profession also cost him his relationship with his resentful son, Michael (Joel Kinnaman), and has left him miserable and dependent on alcohol.

However, when Michael finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, a dangerous situation escalates, forcing Jimmy to execute the son of his ex-mob boss and best friend, Sean Maguire (Ed Harris). Blinded by grief, the kingpin wants bloody revenge for his son’s death, which forces Jimmy back into action to protect his son and in the process redeem himself.

‘Run All Night’ makes for perfect seasonal streaming

(Image credit: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures)

A movie where Liam Neeson plays a retired hitman looking to protect his son from corrupt cops, contract kills and mob enforcers might sound appealing, but let’s be honest, it doesn’t exactly scream Christmas on the surface. However, this flick is actually set during the holiday season.

That means you get some lovely shots of New York City during winter but most importantly, there’s a high-octane scene where Jimmy squares off against various mobsters in an Irish pub while the iconic seasonal tune “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues plays in the background. And that’s a sight that everybody should see over the Christmas period.

The focus on family bonds and redemption also feels rather appropriate for the season. While “Run All Night” is certainly not going to appeal to any Netflix subscribers looking for a movie decked in glitter and tinsel, in a strange way it does embody the seasonal spirit. It just happens to present that spirit alongside loads of sequences of Neeson kicking butt.

‘Run All Night’ is thrilling but pretty flawed

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Warner Bros. Pictures / Myles Aronowitz)

While there’s certainly some adrenaline-raising excitement to be found in “Run All Night” it does suffer from being largely forgettable. Neeson is the perfect leading man for this type of movie, but there’s only so far his particular brand of action heroism can stretch. It can’t cover up the weak supporting cast (Kinnaman really disappoints) and the surface-level plot.

One novel aspect is that the entire movie takes place over a single night. This gives “Run All Night” a very strong sense of momentum and keeps the pace quick. There’s an urgency to everything that Jimmy does as he only has a few hours to find a way to keep his son safe.

If you’re not in the mood for a holiday rom-com, or an animated family movie, in the build-up to the holidays, then “Run All Night” makes for a suitable alternative pick. It’s certainly a movie you’ll have largely forgotten by New Year, but it should keep you entertained till the end, and the seasonal setting makes now the ideal time to watch. Just keep your expectations in check, there’s a reason it’s got a very average 59% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, if you want even more Netflix picks, check out our guide to everything new on Netflix in December 2024, which includes a new holiday-set action-thriller "Carry-On" and the eagerly anticipated debut of Squid Game season 2.