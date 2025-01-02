Netflix Top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching right now

We're into a new year, and while the holidays are officially in the rearview, Netflix had one last gift for us in the form of a bunch of new movies.

Naturally, that means the Netflix Top 10 has changed quite drastically. While Netflix Original "Carry-On" is still clinging to that No. 1 spot, Christmas movies have otherwise been replaced by some blistering action flicks and a sci-fi epic that's easily one of last year's best watches.

Below you can find the three movies we think most deserving of your time in the Netflix top 10 you should add to your watch list. If none sound right for you, check out our round-up of the best movies on Netflix right now for tons more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Netflix Top 10 movies chart as of 10.30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025.

Best movies in the Netflix Top 10

'Dune: Part Two'

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

One of the best movies of 2024 has arrived on Netflix and has subsequently become one of the most popular movies on the platform; what a surprise! If you're yet to experience Denis Villeneuve's stellar sci-fi epic, you can now stream both chapters on Netflix, as "Dune: Part Two" has finally landed. Pencil in a trip to Arrakis and revel in the sheer scope and spectacle of this second, audacious part of Paul Atreides' journey, one with even more thrills, more big-name stars, more mysticism, and even more action.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1 - YouTube Watch On

Despite delivering more of the thrills that made "Mad Max: Fury Road" quite so entertaining a decade ago, George Miller's 2024 prequel, "Furiosa", didn't have as much impact as the box office as it could — or should, frankly — have had. However, it looks like "Furiosa" might have found plenty of fans on Netflix, judging by how it's gone right into the Netflix chart mere days after landing on the platform. It's worth seeking out, too, as this Anya Taylor-Joy-led post-apocalyptic action movie is another high-octane adventure worth taking.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'

Godzilla x Kong : The New Empire | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're making the most of all the blockbusters that just arrived on the streamer, but need some switch-your-brain-off fun, I'd suggest "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire", which crashed into the Netflix Top 10 at the end of December. The latest adventure in Legendary's Monsterverse saga, "Godzilla x Kong" sees the two titular Titans reluctantly teaming up to take on a powerful new simian foe from deep within the Hollow Earth. It's one hell of a kaiju clash, looks very impressive on-screen, and is packed with ridiculous, overblown action from start to finish.

Netflix Top 10 movies right now

"Carry-On" (2024) "The Six Triple Eight" (2024) "Interstellar" (2014) "The Watchers" (2024) "Dune: Part Two" (2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" (2024) "In the Heart of the Sea" (2015) "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (2024) "The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water" (2015) "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" (2024)