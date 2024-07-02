5 best food shows on Netflix to stream right now

Whether you are an obsessed foodie or just appreciate a tasty meal, the joy of discovering new dishes or relishing in your favorite ones is a universal human experience. That's why so many of us turn to food shows and documentaries to indulge in flavorful dishes. And let's not forget how much fun it is to watch the chefs themselves, whether in a heated challenge with each other or walking us through a recipe we can recreate at home (or at least, imagine doing it at home).

Whatever your flavor, Netflix is a fantastic go-to streaming network to watch your favorite dishes come to life. We wanted to review some of the best food shows available right now, so you can get that much more hungry in time for lunch or dinner.

'Flavorful Origins'

Although it barely received any publicity, "Flavorful Origins" is one of Netflix's most fascinating food shows. It takes the viewer on a journey through China to explore the region's most famous culinary ingredients and specific cooking techniques. Each episode is about 12 minutes long, giving you information about how a particular item is grown, a close-up look at the recipes that use it and even glimpses of people enjoying it.

You won't see much of a personalized story as you typically find with most food documentaries, which makes it a unique series to watch. The drone views, incredible photography, and scenic shots make it appealing to the eye (and the palate). Much like a buffet, you can pick and choose which episodes you want to watch without feeling like you've missed something, as each one is more of a standalone creation.

'Somebody Feed Phil'

Philip Rosenthal gets in front of the camera this time in his food documentary series "Somebody Feed Phil." In case you don't recognize his name, he's the creator and writer of the series "Everybody Loves Raymond." The previous version of his food show, "I'll Have What Phil's Having", was previously on PBS before it moved to Netflix and got its new name. In this series, Philip travels around the world to eat good food and meet interesting people.

Beyond the depiction of good food, Phil's personality lights up the screen. On the show, he never comes across as pretentious or snobby. He has a great attitude, and it shows. The latter seasons also end the show with a call to a special guest to discuss his discoveries.

'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend'

"Iron Chef" was a classic cooking competition show from Japan in the 1990s that resonated with fans everywhere. The series has had numerous spinoffs since it went off the air in 2002. To this day, it still captures the interest of viewers. Netflix launched its own version of the series with "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." While it didn't have the same magic as the original, it's still exciting to watch.

Kristen Kish co-hosts with the Food TV megastar Alton Brown to challenge contenders to create a recipe with a secret ingredient. It's fun and entertaining to see their creations, even if you aren't the type to cook. There are also guest judges, who you will likely debate with from home as they try out the dishes.

'Barbecue Showdown'

Filmed in Covington, Georgia, "Barbecue Showdown" gives the best pit masters a chance to flex their barbecuing and smoking skills. It begins with eight different contestants who face various challenges in each episode. Unlike a lot of the food show competitions around, this one has minimal drama. It's all about the fun each person has showing off their skills and cheering each other on as they progress through the show.

One quirk you may notice is that the contestants never change their clothes between episodes. Apparently, this was to make the production a bit easier, but it added a weird factor that was slightly distracting. Aside from that, it's an enjoyable show to watch if you love to barbecue. You may also walk away with a few tips to use at your next cookout.

'Chef's Table'

"Chef's Table" was a big hit for Netflix, lasting six seasons with rumors of a revival. It gives you an inside look at the world's most famous chefs, including Massimo Bottura, Ben Shewry, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott and countless others. The show explores various culinary experts, from pastry chefs to barbecue experts to the minds behind the most famous restaurants around the world. It also reviews the challenges and artistic motivations that have made these chefs who they are today.

If you are a dining enthusiast, you don't want to miss this series if you haven't had the chance to see it yet. It's a rewarding sensory experience, both visually and to the tastebuds. Later seasons also focused on chefs and restaurants that were more accessible to regular people, including showcasing a more diverse range of chefs.

