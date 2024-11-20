5 best Christmas thrillers to stream right now

The holiday season is usually synonymous with cozy Christmas movies filled with heartwarming moments, hot chocolate and cheesy romance that somehow never gets old. However, for those looking to spice things up this year, why not try something a bit more thrilling?

Christmas thrillers still offer plenty of festive fun, and they don’t have to be too dark either (even though many of them veer into horror territory). These movies not only bring the holiday spirit but also keep you on the edge of your seat with unexpected twists and unhinged humor.

From Santa Claus becoming an unlikely action hero to an unexpected home invasion (no it’s not “Home Alone”), holiday thrillers prove that there’s more than one way to enjoy the season. So, here are five of the best Christmas thriller movies to watch right now on some of the best streaming services.

‘Violent Night’ (2022)

Violent Night - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Violent Night” is one Christmas thriller I’ll be watching every December. This action-packed thrill ride takes place on Christmas Eve when a group of mercenaries, led by John Leguizamo’s villainous Scrooge, breaks into the wealthy Lightstone family's estate, holding them hostage to steal millions from their vault.

Unexpectedly, Santa Claus (David Harbour) himself is caught in the fray while delivering presents. However, this Santa isn't your typical jolly gift-giver; he's a tough, take-no-prisoners hero with a mysterious past. Determined to save the kidnapped family, particularly the young and spirited Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady), Santa uses his combat skills to take down the mercenaries in gory, creative ways.

Watch it on Starz

‘Better Watch Out’ (2016)

Better Watch Out (2016) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Better Watch Out” is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in a seemingly idyllic suburban neighborhood during the Christmas season. The story follows Ashley (Olivia DeJonge), a teenage babysitter tasked with looking after 12-year-old Luke (Levi Miller) while his parents are out for the evening.

Luke, who has a crush on Ashley, plans to use the evening to confess his feelings. However, their quiet night takes a sinister turn when they believe intruders are trying to break into the house. What starts as a home invasion thriller quickly takes an unexpected and chilling turn, as the true nature of the evening's events unfolds. It’s a truly clever and unsettling movie that will keep you guessing until the end.

Watch it on Peacock

‘Black Christmas’ (1974)

Black Christmas (1974) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Black Christmas” is a seminal slasher-thriller that is, of course, set during the holiday season. It takes place in a sorority house where a group of young women is preparing for Christmas break. However, their festive plans are disrupted when they begin receiving disturbing, obscene phone calls from an anonymous stalker.

The situation escalates when one of the sorority sisters goes missing. Unbeknownst to the others, a mysterious killer is hiding in the attic of the house, picking them off one by one. This movie follows Jess (Olivia Hussey), the strong-willed protagonist, as she tries to figure out the mystery while confronting her own personal challenges, including a tense relationship with her boyfriend.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Lodge’ (2019)

THE LODGE Official Trailer (2019) Riley Keough Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

“The Lodge” is a psychological thriller that revolves around Grace (Riley Keough), the soon-to-be stepmother of two children, Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh). Still grieving the recent death of their mother, the children are resentful toward Grace and suspicious of her past, as she was the sole survivor of a cult responsible for mass suicide.

In an effort to bond, Grace, Aidan, and Mia spend Christmas break in a remote lodge. Their father leaves them alone to return to work, but things take a dark turn when a blizzard traps them, cutting off access to the outside world. Soon, Grace’s grip on reality begins to slip, exacerbated by her traumatic past and the children’s increasingly odd behavior. It’s a perfect modern addition to the holiday thriller genre.

Buy or rent on Amazon

‘Fatman’ (2020)

Fatman Trailer #1 (2020) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

If you’re looking for something a little more comedic, “Fatman” is a great choice. This gritty action-thriller stars Mel Gibson as a disillusioned Chris Cringle, better known as Santa Claus. Struggling to keep his operation afloat due to dwindling Christmas spirit and declining business, Chris has reluctantly entered a government contract to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, a spoiled and vengeful young boy named Billy Wenan (Chance Hurstfield) hires a professional hitman, Jonathan Miller (Walton Goggins), to assassinate Santa after receiving a lump of coal for Christmas. What ensues is an intense cat-and-mouse game as Miller tracks Chris to his secluded workshop in Alaska. Santa, however, is no ordinary target — he's battle-hardened, armed, and more than capable of defending himself and his operation.

Watch it on Peacock