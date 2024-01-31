My most anticipated Netflix show of the spring just got its first trailer — and I’m totally sold

2024 could be the year of Andrew Scott. The former Sherlock actor’s new movie with fellow Irishman Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers, is now playing in theaters and the first trailer for his new Netflix show just dropped. And consider me already sold on this well-crafted thriller.

Ripley is a new limited-series landing on Netflix in the spring, and if the name didn’t give it away, it’s based on the works of author Patricia Highsmith. The Tom Ripley novels have been adapted several times before, most notably in the 1999 movie The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Matt Damon in the eponymous role alongside Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cate Blanchett, but this new Netflix spin on the infamous con man could be the definitive version.

Scott will play the lead role of Tom Ripley. Described as “a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York” the eight-episode show will see him travel to Italy after being hired by a wealthy tycoon to convince his wantaway son to return home and take up a position within the family business. Those familiar with Ripley’s (mis)adventures will know that this leads to a complex tale of deception, fraud and even murder.

The first trailer for Netflix’s Ripley is most certainly a teaser. Clocking in at less than a minute and only containing a couple of lines of dialogue, the trailer doesn’t give away much, but it’s an effective mood-setter. Plus, not only do we get a first taste of Scott’s performance as the titular Ripley, but we also get a sneak peek at Dakota Fanning and John Malkovich in supporting roles.

Ripley could be Netflix’s best show of 2024

My excitement for Ripley doesn’t just come from its dependable leading man, iconic source material and intriguing first trailer, I'm extremely confident I'll love this Netflix show because it's written, directed and executive-produced by Steven Zaillian.

Zaillian’s body of work is seriously impressive. The American screenwriter has written (or co-written) critically acclaimed movies including Gangs of New York, Moneyball, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and The Irishman. He even won a much-deserved Academy Award for his work on the Steven Spielberg masterpiece, Schindler’s List.

He’s no stranger to the world of television either. Zaillian co-created and directed every episode of HBO’s 2016 crime drama, The Night Of. Starring Riz Ahmed and John Turturro. It follows a shy college student who is charged with murder after a one-night stand and must fight to prove his innocence. The HBO miniseries is in a word, phenomenal. So, if Ripley can match the same level of quality, then it’s a sure fire bet to rank as one of the best Netflix shows ever.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait too much longer to dive into Ripley’s world of deceit and double-lives as Ripley is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on April 4. In the meantime, if you’re looking for something to stream right now, check out our rundown of what’s new on Netflix in February and the best new shows you should watch this week .