This is the one movie I watch for Halloween every year — 'It' is the scariest Stephen King adaptation yet

Every October, I find myself returning to one movie that never fails to send chills down my spine: “It” — the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying masterpiece. While I’ve watched countless horror movies over the years, there’s something about “It” that always draws me back.

Trick or Stream Welcome! This article is part of Trick or Stream, a seasonal series in which members of the Tom's Guide staff share what they're planning to watch for Halloween 2024 and their takes on the horror genre, with the goal of helping you find great movies that you might want to stream during spooky season.

Maybe it’s the charm of the 1980s setting, or perhaps it’s Bill Skarsgård’s terrifying portrayal of Pennywise, the malevolent clown that could haunt anyone’s dreams. Either way, it's become my personal Halloween tradition, one I refuse to break ever since I first saw it in theaters.

While other movies like “The Exorcist” or “Halloween” may have solidified their place as horror classics, “It” has carved out its own niche in my yearly ritual. I will go as far as to say it's the scariest Stephen King movie I’ve seen. Here’s why you should stream this absolutely terrifying but entertaining horror movie on Halloween night.

‘It’ is a genuinely frightening horror movie that packs a punch

(Image credit: BROOKE PALMER/WARNER BROS.)

Not familiar with this horror movie? “It” is set in the small town of Derry, Maine and follows a group of seven misfit kids who band together to confront an ancient, shape-shifting entity that takes on the form of their worst fears. The creature most commonly appears as Pennywise (Skarsgård), a terrifying clown who preys on the children of the town every 27 years, feeding off their fear before abducting and killing them.

To those who have never seen “It” (and are deathly afraid of traditional-looking clowns), this movie might sound like the worst horror imaginable. Honestly, “It” is one of the few movies that left me genuinely uncomfortable in theaters, and it all started with the opening scene. Having read the book, I knew what was coming for poor Georgie (Jackson Robert Scott) when he lost his paper boat in the storm drain, but watching it on the big screen left me shocked. And then, of course, comes that iconic line from Pennywise: “We all float down here.” At that exact moment, I realized this movie was going straight into unsettling territory.

Sure, there are plenty of jump scares that will make your heart pound, and they’re well-executed, to say the least, but the horror doesn’t rely solely on cheap thrills. It’s the psychological horror that really packs a punch for me. Skarsgård does an incredible job at playing the world’s creepiest clown ever, and his facial expressions through the makeup are enough to make even the biggest horror fans (me) scared.

Aside from the scare factor and shocking scenes of Pennywise abducting children, this movie has plenty of emotional depth to make it memorable in the genre. The main characters are just kids navigating their deepest fears while dealing with the all-too-real horrors of bullying, abusive families and personal trauma. That emotional investment in the characters makes the scares hit harder and stay with you longer.

IT - Official Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

At its core, “It” is about the strength of friendship and courage in the face of evil. Even though the movie is obviously scary with Pennywise causing clown chaos, it’s also heartwarming in some way, and that comes down to the story. The movie mixes supernatural horror with the real-life struggles of growing up, making it both terrifying and emotionally impactful to anyone who watches it.

Just a heads-up that “It” does have its fair share of gore and genuinely terrifying moments (because, let's face it, just seeing the clown is nightmare fuel). But that doesn’t make it any less perfect for Halloween. For me, it's a must-watch every year, curled up under a blanket, half-hiding behind my hands, even though I already know exactly what's coming.

You need to stream ‘It’ for Halloween

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/Warner Bros.)

If you’re looking for the perfect horror movie to stream this Halloween, “It” should be at the top of your list. For me, it’s become an annual tradition, and I never miss a re-watch every October. Pennywise is the stuff of nightmares, and every viewing brings that same unsettling thrill that makes spooky season even better.

Whether you're a fan of Stephen King’s horror adaptations or just love a good scare, this movie will linger in your mind long after it's over. So, grab your favorite snacks and get ready to float this Halloween.

Stream “It” on Max now. You can also buy or rent it on Amazon .