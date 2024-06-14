This $34 LEGO set is perfect for celebrating Inside Out 2's release — and it's super interactive

Inside Out has held a special place in my heart ever since its 2015 debut, so you can bet I'm going to see the animated film's sequel as it arrives in theaters on June 14 as one of the pre-summer movies we can't wait to see. Afterward, you'll probably find me very emotional, slightly tear-stained, and happily assembling the first-ever LEGO set dedicated to the franchise.

The Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes set is a recent launch from LEGO's ongoing Disney Pixar collection (which famously includes the LEGO 'Up' House) and, in my opinion, a must-buy for those who want the film's lessons to stay with their kids. Embracing, understanding and managing emotions is a topic that Inside Out handles masterfully, and a 394-piece set like this may help reinforce the messaging.

LEGO Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes: $34 @ Amazon

This 394-piece LEGO set celebrates the debut of Inside Out 2. The interchangeable mood plates are highly interactive and the set as a whole features details both kids and adults will appreciate once they see the film.

For just $34, the Inside Out 2 Mood Cubes present an interactive activity for years-long Inside Out fans and those just meeting the characters for the first time. Essentially, you'll design nine different mood plates that you can interchange based on what's happening at a control board — just like the one in the movie.

The mood plates are designed using the kind of mosaic art introduced by LEGO DOTS. The plates then attach to cubes that can be picked up and rearranged in the base to reflect a mood combination. Based on the film's characters, the moods include Sadness, Joy, Anger, Fear and Disgust from the original; as well as Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Anxiety, which we meet in the the sequel.

Anxiety also gets the Disney character treatment, alongside Joy and two Foreman mind workers. The idea is that the characters are stationed at the control board display stand. As kids play, they can use the plates to represent which moods they're feeling — using visuals is sometimes easier than using words, after all.

Oh, and the best part? The cubes double as storage, so small treasures can be held inside. The lid piece can be decorated with an included sticker pack, offering another nice little touch of creativity to the build.

This set is already a great value, but you can keep an eye on it as we get closer to Prime Day deals, when LEGO sets are sure to go on sale. Be sure to check out our massive Prime Day preview ahead of Father's Day for some epic finds. Otherwise, if you're looking for something to watch after seeing Inside Out 2, check out our guide to the best movies like Inside Out.

